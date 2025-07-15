Greg Childs on the fight for kids’ content and how YouTube should give back

Children’s Media Foundation (CMF) director Greg Childs discusses what the recently-announced parliamentary inquiry into the kids’ TV sector means for the industry, and asks: if the BBC is publishing content on YouTube, how can the Google-owned platform accept licence fee money without giving anything back?

What does this inquiry mean for the children’s sector and why is it so pressing?

It is really pressing because you have a situation now where there has been a huge change in the way the audience views content. As Ofcom revealed, 90% of children in this country use YouTube at some point for their viewing and there are other statistics that show us that children spend 56% of their time viewing YouTube rather than anything else. That’s particularly true of kids over seven, which is the impressionable age in terms of things like their own personal safety, their wellbeing, their connection to society, their connection to their own culture, their own communities and indeed their sense of self. What you’ve got is most of kids viewing is now taking place in an unregulated space and that is a massive change that parents and the public has begun to realise. This is one of the elements of social media which is potentially causing a fair bit of damage to children’s lives and it’s important we investigate the meaning of this big shift.

The Children’s Media Foundation held a meeting at the Children’s Media Conference (CMC) last week to discuss what needs to happen next in the fight to protect the kids’ sector. How was news of the inquiry received by those that attended?

The industry generally is thrilled. At last things are starting to get joined up and that can only be good news for kids, and it can only be good news for the industry. In terms of the meeting itself, we gathered together broadcasters, industry associations, some key producers, and representatives from YouTube, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the select committee to discuss whether or not there was a place for and what will be discussed at another Children’s Media Summit. The general agreement was there should be one. The CMF has a lot of work to do in responding to the public consultation that is the call for evidence for the select committee, which I must remind everyone closes on September 4. We at the CMF would be thrilled to hear from people who intend on putting proposals in, or who might want to tell us what they would like to put in our proposals. What we will probably do is run the process of getting to and having a second Children’s Media Summit in parallel with the select committee’s work.

Are there any other key takeaways from the meeting?

It was very pleasing that we got across the board support from industry associations, from producers themselves and from some of our international guests who all were able to compare notes on things that have been going on [in countries including] Canada and Australia. It’s important for the industry to get together. It’s important for key people, and indeed the new platforms – I want to extend an invitation to Roblox – to be [at the Children’s Media Summit] as well. YouTube have said they will be there. It’s really important for us all to come together to try to find some form of collaborative way to get change so the government understands if that process can only go so far, the extent to which they might have to bring in regulations to cause change. The focus will be on funding and finding, which is what came out of the first Children’s Media Summit [in 2024], and we’ll be looking for more solutions. The first summit ended with a set of questions which we took to government; now it’s time to come up with some ideas for how we can take things forward.

What do you hope the outcome of the inquiry will be?

I hope the outcome will be that there is no doubt whatsoever that there are issues. There are issues for the audience, which create issues for society and culture and democracy in this country and indeed around the world, and obviously they also create issues for the industry. The industry is in really difficult times, there’s no doubt about that. It’s not really the CMF’s job to find a way to revive the industry as it was, but we need a healthy children’s media industry, as well as healthy children’s media makers who are working on YouTube, as well as healthy platforms for healthy kids like YouTube or Roblox, where kids are not only safe, but more to the point being served good content. Definitions of ‘good’ have to be considered, that’s a useful piece of work for the summit. What is the definition of quality? How do we define nourishment or support for children?

The CMF is starting some work on thinking about how you could take a regulatory framework which potentially uses AI to consider the quality of the viewing experience in any given piece of content. So I’m hoping the select committee will come up with some strong recommendations for change, and those changes have to be potentially in areas of funding. The CMF is still sticking to the fact we need a fund. The government is not really pursuing that and has made it clear they won’t pursue levies. I still say you could pursue a levy for content for young people, because it’d be very interesting to ask Netflix: ‘Will you really leave the country if we ask you for a little bit of a contribution towards young people’s media in this country and bolstering their cultural references, their connection to society, their wellbeing? You want to leave because you don’t want to pay for that?’ I think that would be quite an interesting question to ask.

What response are you expecting from the government to the inquiry, given it recently rejected calls by the same select committee to impose levies on the streamers for high-end TV? Does that worry you?

No, it doesn’t worry me. We just take it step by step. This is a long game; we’ve been in this a long time. The current shouting about levies in the big, grown-up world of high-end television does make me smile a little bit, because we warned people this was coming. We warned them 10, 11 years ago and we warned them very, very vocally over the last two or three years, and then suddenly everyone turns around and goes: ‘Do you know what, people are watching on YouTube?’ Duh. We told you. We told you the kids were doing it. And (a) they grow up and (b) they have parents who follow their consumer preferences frequently. There were several reasons to assume this was a trend that was not a flash in the pan and now it’s caught up with everyone.

Yes, the government doesn’t want to rock the boat with the streamers and the big producers who produce in Britain. I don’t know what the select committee will recommend and the government does not have to accept the recommendations of the select committee, so we don’t know what they will accept. What I can tell you is the select committee has been collaborative enough to want to create this inquiry. The select committee is concerned enough about the audience to create this inquiry and the government has been extremely collaborative with the CMF.

Back in December, they were talking to YouTube and the other social media platforms and asking them whether they can find ways to improve the quality of the viewing experience for the child, which is a great way of phrasing it because it’s not just the content, it’s the way in which that content is served. The current government has been very receptive to our lobbying for change. They were very clear they would not go as far as talking about money or levies or quotas, [but] we’ll keep plugging away.

Content which is socially beneficial and personally enhancing for children should find its way through the algorithm better than content which is made cheaply and is of little purpose or meaning for children and is just about keeping them watching. All of that still needs to be addressed, but in the end, with the public service broadcasters across Europe being pretty much the last ones with money, we really have to address whether there are ways of getting more public money into this, because the business models coming through YouTube are not working. That’s going to open up a whole can of worms – if BBC Children’s is going gung-ho into YouTube, does that mean the licence fee money is helping YouTube make profit? I wish I didn’t have to say that, but that’s a question that will emerge. How can they [the BBC] not be on YouTube? Because they have to be where the audience is. So the question bounces back to YouTube: ‘How can you accept licence fee money for improving your service without in some way giving something back, either in terms of prominence or in terms of funding?

What else would you like to say to the industry ahead of the September 4 deadline for evidence to the inquiry?

What I’d like to say is that anyone who is involved in research in this area, we would really welcome you getting in touch right now. Because in the summer, we will have to put together our response to proposals and there isn’t that much research into the value of public service or social media for kids. There’s very little academic research into whether media that appears in subjective terms to be quite good for kids, while still being entertaining, actually does them good. So anyone who has research on the amount of viewing on YouTube, reactions to viewing on YouTube; anyone who has research on the values of public service media, get in touch with us because we would love to put that research into our response. And if producers and others have examples or ideas they want to express, then do get in touch with the CMF, because it is over the next six weeks that we have to put together this response.