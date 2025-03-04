Please wait...
THE AI CHANNEL

Brandon Baum's StudioB launches AI dating show HeartWired on YouTube

Nico Franks 04-03-2025 ©C21Media

AI-influenced dating show HeartWired

StudioB in the UK has launched an AI-influenced dating show fronted by reality television star and social media personality Manrika Khaira on YouTube.

HeartWired marks the first in-house show from StudioB, the digital-first prodco set up by social media content creator Brandon Baum in 2022.

Available on the HeartWired YouTube channel since yesterday (March 3) and produced alongside Connect Management, the format is described as a blind dating show with an AI twist.

It sees contestants tasked with spotting ‘the hot from the bot’ as they navigate flirtation, deception and digital chemistry to uncover who’s the human and who are the three chatbots behind the four doors.

Baum said the series was shot by a crew of over 15 people in StudioB’s North London production studio and it took one month to design and build the set.

StudioB focuses on developing digital-first formats and content for brands looking to reach Gen Z and social-first audiences.

The company’s first production was This Interview Will Self Destruct, a chaotic talkshow that incorporated stunts, skits and set destruction.

Known to his fans as Brandon B, Baum has over 15 million subscribers to his YouTube channel @heyBrandonB, featuring eye-catching videos with innovative visual effects.

