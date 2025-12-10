YouTube, HERA and Fan Club announced for Create London 2026 as event prepares to unlock opportunities across creator economy

YouTube’s Rajarshi Lahiri, HERA’s Rosie Allimonos and Fan Club’s Joe Churchill are the first speakers confirmed for Create London 2026, a one-day event on April 29 designed to help producers and content creators capture new opportunity in the fast-changing landscape.

You can find out more about Create London and register online at the earlybird rate of £399 or freelancer rate of just £225 by CLICKING HERE.

Create London helps you define your future in a fast-changing world. It’s for producers, creators, brands, tech players, the TV business and the creator economy. It’s for you!

Speaking at Create London:

Rajarshi Lahiri

Head of creator partnerships, UK and Ireland

YouTube

Lahiri drives the evolution of the creator economy, leveraging 14-plus years of experience at Alphabet across Google and YouTube. His expertise spans global markets, content creation, advertising and payments, with a proven track record of launching landmark products.

Rosie Allimonos

Co-founder

HERA

Allimonos is strategically positioned at the intersection of technology, innovation and premium content, with a proven track record of scaling businesses, launching successful tech products and driving revenue growth for global brands including Google, Meta and BBC. She is now revolutionising the podcast industry by giving a platform to female voices.

Joe Churchill

Founder and CEO

Fan Club

Fan Club is a digital agency that helps brands evolve into creators, broadcasters, and content studios. It works at the intersection of culture, entertainment and marketing – creating content, building channels and growing audiences to create passionate fandom for brands. Before founding Fan Club, Churchill led the social branded entertainment commissioning team at Channel 4.

Sessions at Create London will dive into strategies for thriving in the evolving content economy without the need for a commission, covering topics such as forging partnerships with top digital platforms and brands, embracing innovative funding models, and harnessing generative AI to enhance creativity and efficiency.

New for 2026 is a dedicated vertical programming and microdrama track programmed to showcase opportunities in this rapidly scaling industry. With the global microdrama market already exceeding US$5bn and set to triple by 2033, Create London will bring together the sector’s leading platforms and producers to unpack their content strategies, monetisation models and real opportunities for collaboration.

Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.