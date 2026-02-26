YLE, Sesame Workshop Europe and Cottonwood Media join The Kids Content Summit @ Content Europe speaker line-up



YLE Children and Youth’s Vicky Schroderus, Sesame Workshop Europe’s Bernhard Gloeggler and Cottonwood Media’s David Michel are the latest speakers to be added to the programme at Content Europe, taking place in Lisbon from April 21 to 23, 2026.

The Kids Content Summit @ Content Europe will feature a dedicated kids marketplace pavilion alongside a conference programme spotlighting leading voices in children’s media. Sessions will explore industry trends, commissioning priorities, digital-first strategies and the evolving role of AI in shaping the future of kids’ content.

Vicky Schroderus

Senior executive in charge of international coproductions and acquisitions

YLE Children and Youth

Schroderus has been with Finnish broadcaster YLE since 1997. In her current role, she selects and negotiates all acquisitions and pre-buys for 0-12s, as well as coproducing international content. She also oversees the dubbing of the shows.

Bernhard Gloeggler

Managing director

Sesame Workshop Europe

Since taking on his current role in 2024, Gloeggler has been responsible for leading all Sesame Workshop commercial activities across Europe, including content production, marketing and communications, consumer products, publishing and themed entertainment.

David Michel

President and co-founder

Cottonwood Media

With a TV career spanning over two decades, Michel launched Cottonwood Media alongside fellow co-founders Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cécile Laurenson in 2014. With special expertise in forging European/US coproductions, Cottonwood’s credits include tween live-action series The Lady Grace Mysteries (ZDF, ZDF Studios, BBC Children’s and Education, Coolabi Productions), Spellbound (ZDF, ZDF Studios, France Télévisions, Hulu), Circuit Breakers (Aircraft Pictures for Apple TV+), Theodosia (ZDF, ZDF Studios, France Télévisions, HBO Max, Globo) and hit teen drama Find Me in Paris (ZDF, ZDF Studios, Be-Films, Opera national de Paris).

Content Europe is a cost-effective three-day market, conference and screenings event that is designed as a sales and acquisitions market, connecting buyers and sellers around formats, factual, drama and kids.

