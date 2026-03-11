TV4, NRK, TVI and RTP join speaker line-up to discuss acquisition priorities and future of content at Content Europe

TV4’s Niklas Vestberg, NRK’s Jostein Olseng, TVI’s Margarida Pereira and RTP’s José Fragoso are the latest executives to join the agenda at Content Europe, which is set to take place in Lisbon from April 21-23.

These leading executives will take part in the Format Futures Forum and the Content Commissioning & Acquisitions Summit, with sessions exploring industry trends, commissioning strategies, buyer priorities, and appetite for coproduction.

Niklas Vestberg

Head of formats and development

TV4

With two decades at TV4, Vestberg has played a key role in shaping the channel’s non-scripted content strategy. As head of formats and development, he leads the creative development of unscripted formats, working closely with internal teams and international partners to bring bold, engaging concepts to Swedish audiences.

Jostein Olseng

Incoming head of fiction and entertainment

NRK

Olseng is a seasoned media executive with a deep-seated passion for delivering high-quality content that resonates with modern audiences. He currently serves as the head of external commissioning at NRK, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. In May, he will transition into his new role as head of fiction and entertainment, overseeing one of the broadcaster’s most vital and creative portfolios.

Margarida Pereira

Director of acquisitions, sales & international programming

TVI

Pereira is a multilingual, internationally recognised executive with more than 31 years of experience in the broadcast industry. For the past 20 years, she has been director of acquisitions and international programming at TVI, Portugal’s commercial free television channel, where she is responsible for overseeing all international acquisitions, coproductions and programme sales.

José Fragoso

Programme director

RTP

As a journalist/reporter, Fragoso was a founding member of private radio station TSF (1988), leading private newspaper Público (1990) and Portugal’s first private television channel, SIC (1992). He was editor of the news division at SIC (1999-01); director of the news division at cable news network SIC Noticias (2001); deputy director of the news division at public television channel RTP (2001-02); and director of RTP International and RTP Africa (2002-03). From 2013 to 2016, he worked in Angola for both TPA and ZAP, before returning to Portugal to take on his current role in 2018.

Content Europe is a cost-effective three-day market, conference and screenings event that is designed as a sales and acquisitions market, connecting buyers and sellers around formats, factual, drama and kids.

