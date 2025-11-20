TV titans Peter Fincham and Jimmy Mulville to present Insiders: The TV Podcast live at Content London

Two of the UK’s most influential television figures, Peter Fincham and Jimmy Mulville, will bring their hit show Insiders: The TV Podcast to Content London for a special live edition. The pair will unpack the latest developments from the world of television – and from across the week at Content London – in what promises to be a lively, insightful and entertaining session.

Between them, Fincham and Mulville have been responsible for many of the most beloved and influential British TV shows of the past four decades, including Downton Abbey, Father Ted, I’m Alan Partridge, Have I Got News For You, Da Ali G Show, Episodes, Alma’s Not Normal, Derry Girls and Clarkson’s Farm. Expect sharp insight, behind-the-scenes stories and plenty of laughs in this unmissable live recording on Wednesday December 3.

Delegates will also have the chance to put their own questions to Fincham and Mulville during the recording. Q&A submissions are now open via My Content London – CLICK HERE.

Speaking at Content London:

Peter Fincham

Co-CEO

Expectation

Fincham ran TalkBack Productions from 1986 to 2005, executive producing many of its biggest shows, including The Day Today, Brass Eye, I’m Alan Partridge, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Smack the Pony and Da Ali G Show.

In 2000 TalkBack was sold to Fremantle and, two years later, Fincham became CEO of TalkBack Thames, responsible for entertainment juggernauts The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent as well as long-running drama series such as The Bill.

In 2005 Fincham joined the BBC as controller of BBC One, and in 2008 he became director of television at ITV, where he remained until 2016. While at BBC One, he initiated The One Show and oversaw a revival of entertainment with shows such as How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?. Successes during his time at ITV include the dramas series Downton Abbey and Broadchurch and factual programmes such as Long Lost Family.

In 2017 Fincham formed Expectation with Tim Hincks. Expectation’s successes include Clarkson’s Farm, of which Fincham is executive producer, and many comedy, drama, entertainment and factual programmes, such as Alma’s Not Normal, Murder 24/7, Guilt, The Big Narstie Show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, In My Skin, Helljumper, The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger? and, most recently, Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home. Forthcoming productions include 2026, the long-awaited follow up to 2012 and W1A by writer/director John Morton, while thriller Malice, by James Wood and starring Jack Whitehall and David Duchovny, recently debuted on Prime Video.

Jimmy Mulville

Co-founder

Hat Trick Productions

Mulville was one of the founders of Hat Trick Productions in 1986 and since then has seen it grow into one of the country’s leading producers of comedy, drama and entertainment, regularly bringing to the screen distinctive and popular series.

In the US, Hat Trick launched Whose Line is it Anyway? in 1997. It ran on ABC for seven years and was the first British series to be recreated for US network television by a British producer.

In 1999, Mulville received the BAFTA for Outstanding Creative Contribution to Television. He is a fellow of the Royal Television Society and recently received an honorary doctorate from the University of Liverpool. Before moving to television in 1982, he produced for BBC Radio, where he developed and produced the award-winning Radio Active.

