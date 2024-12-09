Time is running out to enter the Content Americas Pitch competitions, to win a $20,000 marketing prize and find international partners for your show

With entries set to close on December 13, there are just four days remaining to enter your projects in the Content America’s Copro Pitch and Hispanic Kids Programming Pitch, to win $20,000 marketing prize and attract partners to new shows.

Don’t miss this opportunity to present your new project to the global entertainment community!

The selected finalists will present their projects live to the business at Content Americas between 20-23 January 2025 in Miami. For both pitches there will be a panel of judges made up of leading buyers, commissioners and content executives from across the International and Kids business, who will be tasked with choosing their winning project.

The winner of each pitch will be awarded US$20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

To find out more about the 2025 Content Americas Pitch competitions and how to apply, CLICK HERE

Contact the pitch team at [email protected].

Quedan pocos días para participar de las competencias de Pitch de Content Americas y ganar un premio de marketing de US$ 20.000 y encontrar socios internacionales para tu proyecto

Las inscripciones cierran el 13 de diciembre, por lo que quedan solo cuatro días para registrar tus proyectos en el Content Americas Copro Pitch, dirigido a series de ficción, y el Content Americas Hispanic Kids Pitch, a contenidos infantiles.

¡No pierdas esta oportunidad de presentar tu nuevo proyecto a la industria global!

Los finalistas presentarán sus proyectos en vivo durante Content Americas, que se celebrará del 20 al 23 de enero de 2025 en Miami. Un panel de destacados compradores y commissioners será el encargado de juzgar los proyectos y elegir a sus favoritos.

Los ganadores de cada pitch recibirán un premio equivalente a US$ 20.000 en marketing en los eventos y productos digitales e impresos de C21Media para apoyar el desarrollo y la promoción de preventas de los proyectos.

Los proyectos seleccionados serán notificados si han sido elegidos para presentar su pitch antes del 20 de diciembre.

Para más información sobre las competencias de Pitch de Content Americas 2025 y cómo inscribirte, haz CLIC AQUÍ.

Para cualquier consulta, puedes escribir a [email protected].