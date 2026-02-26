TikTok, Aardman Animations and Pangaea set to share thinking on new routes to success at Create London

TikTok’s Amy Johal, Aardman Animations’ Kenny England and Pangaea’s Luke Hyams are the latest speakers confirmed for Create London. Taking place on April 29, the event will unite producers, creators, brands and industry leaders to explore new strategies for growth in the evolving creator economy.

With the global creator economy forecast to grow from approximately US$254bn in 2025 to around US$314bn in 2026 – and projected to surpass US$500bn before the end of the decade – Create London will bring together industry leaders to unpack the content strategies, new financial models and generative AI innovations driving success across the creator economy.

Speaking at Create London:

Amy Johal

Entertainment partnerships lead

TikTok

Johal heads entertainment partnerships for TikTok in the UK, overseeing relationships with major and independent film studios, streamers and broadcasters including Sky and ITV. She focuses on growing TikTok’s entertainment ecosystem and developing strategic partnerships that connect the TikTok community with film and television.

Johal has led TikTok’s longstanding partnership with BAFTA, driving a 580% year-on-year increase in conversation and helping to break new voices into the industry, as well as its more recent collaboration with the BFI London Film Festival. She began her career as an apprentice at ITV in 2015, spending seven years working across entertainment partnerships before moving to Disney in a similar role.

Kenny England

Director of digital, social and communities

Aardman Animations

England leads a new integrated digital strategy across Aardman’s social and YouTube channels, focusing on bringing the audience closer than ever to the magic of the studio. The role spans everything from creating social campaigns to engaging fandoms, developing digital original series for YouTube, creating new stop-frame techniques for social-first content and growing revenue from digital content.

Luke Hyams

Co-founder

Pangaea

Hyams is a writer, director and producer committed to crafting original programming that champions emerging talent and fosters cross-cultural dialogue. His recent directorial credits include the 2024 Netflix hit The Sidemen Story, which topped UK charts, and the 2025 BET UK/5 show Now You Know with Julie Adenuga, both produced for his indie label Pangaea Group. Previously, he was head of originals for EMEA at YouTube Originals.

Across the one-day event, Create London will break down how to win in today’s rapidly shifting content economy without relying on commission-based models – offering clear, practical guidance on building direct relationships with leading digital platforms and brands, unlocking progressive funding models and leveraging generative AI to boost creativity, streamline production workflows and increase efficiency.

The Vertical Programming & Microdrama Summit @ Create London will delve into the content strategies, revenue models and partnership ecosystems shaping the future of vertical storytelling – arming producers and creators with practical insights into one of the fastest-growing and most commercially dynamic areas of digital entertainment.

Also speaking at Create London:

Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

