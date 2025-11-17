The AI Festival @ Content London

A track dedicated to tackling the issues surrounding the use of AI in the content business.

To find out more about Content London and register at the final discount rate of £1199, saving £200 on the full delegate price, CLICK HERE. This year’s event takes place from 1-4 December 2025.

From how to generate concepts and scripts for a new microdrama format live, demonstrating how the development process can be rapidly accelerated and examining the implications for story forms and IP archive reinvigoration, to how Al-powered tools and workflows are transforming content creation, exploring the latest innovations that can streamline production, boost creativity and optimise efficiency – while balancing ethical responsibility.

The AI Festival at Content London also explores how the content business can embrace innovation while addressing copyright concerns and staying on the right side of ethics.

In addition, it showcases some of the best generative Al work across the business with the final of C21’s inaugural Generaition Awards, which will include screenings of the finalists’ work and will see judges and creators discuss the current state of AI production.

C21’s AI Channel online covers the technologies redefining the global content business, from AI to VR, helping producers harness the power of this defining moment. CLICK HERE TO VIEW.

Featured sessions in this Content London track

Below are the sessions within the THE AI FESTIVAL track at Content London.

To find out where they are programmed, and view the full agenda, CLICK HERE



Thursday, December 4











