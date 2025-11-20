Ten reasons to register for Content London before the final discount rate ends tomorrow. Sign up now and save £200







The final discount ticket tier for Content London ends tomorrow, saving £200 on the full delegate price.

The four-day event features hundreds of speakers, sessions, screenings, cocktail parties, networking events and a vibrant marketplace.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be Part Of The Story and define your future in The New Content Economy.

Here are just 10 good reasons to buy a ticket and be Part Of The Story:



1 Connect with the world’s leading commissioners and buyers and get your shows in front of them!

In 19 sessions, the world’s leading international buyers and commissioners outline their future programming plans, shining a light on real opportunity at Content London.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



2 Learn how to use AI across your business to boost creativity and streamline operations

From how to generate concepts and scripts for a new microdrama format live, demonstrating how the development process can be rapidly accelerated and examining the implications for story forms and IP archive reinvigoration, to how AI-powered tools and workflows are transforming content creation, exploring the latest innovations that can streamline production, boost creativity and optimise efficiency – while balancing ethical responsibility.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



3 Meet the money to fund shows and new ventures

The Fundamentals strand at Content London uncovers funding opportunities for programmes and companies, with a series of sessions that follow the money.

From what major distributors are looking to invest in to how VCs are refocusing their strategies, sessions across the week provide a deep dive into how to access money.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



4 Understand digital first strategy and be part of the booming creator economy

Uncover the massive opportunity for TV producers, distributors, financiers, channels and platforms to be part of the creator economy, set to grow to US$528.4bn by 2030.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



5 Build new business in Vertical Programming & Microdrama

Find out what microdrama commissioners want. Take a deep dive into how to produce for vertical platforms. Get inside the creative and commercial models of shortform. Discover how you can build new business in the micro-programming space.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



6 Understand how to reach Gen Z

Across the week, the Reaching Gen Z track brings together leading players who have made significant inroads into attracting Gen Z audiences on YouTube, TikTok and other digital channels.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



7 Dive into a world of global scripted television

The most significant three days in international drama brings together the world’s leading writers, producers, commissioners, buyers and financiers.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



8 Uncover trends and new shows in the unscripted track

The three-day unscripted track connects the global formats and factual business to facilitate fresh commissions, partnerships and new programming.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



9 Find new shows through the world’s leading scripted and unscripted pitch competitions

The C21 Drama Series Pitch showcases new digital-first fiction projects, but remains open to longform and shortform linear projects. The Content London Global Entertainment Format Pitch focuses on New Primetime Entertainment, Reality & Social Experiment, and Studio-Based Gameshow.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .



10 Discover new projects and partners in the Content London Marketplace

With delegations from more than 30 countries, Content London is the best place to find your next big thing.

To find out more, CLICK HERE . To buy a final discount ticket, CLICK HERE .

The FINAL DISCOUNT RATE of £1199 for Content London, designed to support new partnerships in The New Content Economy, runs out on November 21.