TelevisaUnivision’s Rafael Urbina to discuss strategy for ViX at Content Americas

Rafael Urbina, president of streaming and digital at TelevisaUnivision, has joined the Content Americas speaker line-up to discuss the content strategy behind leading Spanish-language streaming platform ViX.

In this Future Visions session, part of the Create Americas track on January 22, Urbina will explore ViX’s approach to both longform and shortform content, and discuss how ViX is driving innovation across the industry.

Forecast as the fastest-growing streaming service in the Americas for 2025 by Ampere Analysis, ViX recently rolled out several new partnerships and next-gen initiatives, including its new microcontent focus designed to engage mobile-first audiences.

With new microdramas premiering weekly, ViX is on pace to launch 40 original microseries by the end of this year, scaling up to 100 by the end of 2026.

Create Americas will run as a dedicated one-day track on January 22 within the Content Americas conference agenda.

Rafael Urbina

President of streaming and digital

TelevisaUnivision

Rafael Urbina is president of streaming and digital at TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. In this role, he spearheads ViX, the world’s largest Spanish-language streaming platform, and oversees the company’s digital business. Urbina directs strategy, content, distribution, and operations for ViX, driving its growth, innovation, and expansion, which has redefined streaming for Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide.

Since joining TelevisaUnivision in 2021, Urbina has been instrumental in the company’s rapid transformation into a streaming powerhouse, initially with the launch of PrendeTV – the first free, ad-supported streaming service for US Hispanic audiences – which later expanded into ViX, the industry’s first large-scale global streaming platform dedicated to Spanish-speaking consumers.

Under his leadership, ViX has become the leading destination for premium Spanish-language entertainment, sports, and news, serving millions of users across the US, Mexico and Latin America.

Rafael Urbina de TelevisaUnivision compartirá la estrategia de ViX en Content Americas

Rafael Urbina, presidente de streaming y digital de TelevisaUnivision, se ha unido al line-up de speakers de Content Americas para analizar la estrategia de contenido de ViX, la plataforma de streaming en español de la compañía.

En esta sesión de Future Visions, dentro de la vertical Create Americas que tendrá lugar el jueves 22 de enero, Urbina compartirá cómo ViX está abordando el contenido tanto de formato largo como corto, y cómo la plataforma está impulsando la innovación en la industria.

ViX, que según Ampere Analysis será el streamer de más rápido crecimiento en las Américas durante 2025, recientemente lanzó varias alianzas e iniciativas innovadoras, incluido su nuevo foco en microseries diseñado para conectar con audiencias mobile-first. Con nuevos microdramas estrenándose cada semana, ViX prevé lanzar 40 títulos originales hacia fines de 2025 y escalar hasta 100 en 2026.

Create Americas se desarrollará como una sección independiente de un día, el 22 de enero, dentro de la agenda de conferencias de Content Americas.

Rafael Urbina

Presidente de streaming y digital

TelevisaUnivision

Rafael Urbina es el presidente de streaming y digital de TelevisaUnivision, la principal compañía de medios en español del mundo. En este rol, lidera ViX, la mayor plataforma de streaming en español, y supervisa el negocio digital del grupo. Urbina dirige la estrategia, el contenido, la distribución y las operaciones de ViX, impulsando su crecimiento, innovación y expansión, y redefiniendo la experiencia del streaming para las audiencias hispanohablantes a nivel global.

Desde su incorporación a TelevisaUnivision en 2021, ha sido clave en la rápida transformación de la compañía hacia una potencia del streaming, comenzando con el lanzamiento de PrendeTV, el primer servicio gratuito con publicidad dirigido al público hispano en Estados Unidos, que luego evolucionó en ViX, la primera plataforma global de streaming a gran escala dedicada al consumidor hispanohablante. Bajo su liderazgo, ViX se consolidó como el destino líder de entretenimiento, deportes y noticias premium en español, llegando a millones de usuarios en Estados Unidos, México y el resto de Latinoamérica.

