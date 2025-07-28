OpenAl's Chad Nelson to showcase how Sora will supercharge creativity in Content Canada keynote

OpenAI’s Chad Nelson is set to deliver an exclusive keynote at Content Canada on Sora – OpenAI’s video-generation model. He’ll demonstrate the potential of video-generation AI technology and how it can be harnessed to supercharge creativity, with a raft of cutting-edge AI-assisted projects being shared alongside the presentation.

OpenAI’s Sora allows people to bring their imagination to life by taking text, image and video inputs and creating realistic and imaginative video scenes.

It can generate scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details of the subject and background. Sora understands not only what you ask for in a prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world. The breakthrough technology is set to be a pivotal component for allowing producers to work more effectively and productively.

Following the keynote, a number of leading generative AI producers will share their work and outline how the technology was used in the process.

You can find out more about Sora and see it in action by CLICKING HERE.

Chad Nelson

Creative specialist

OpenAI

Nelson is an award-winning creative director and technology strategist with over two decades of experience combining the latest technologies and entertainment to create immersive experiences. His work spans video games, social media, TV and mobile applications, where he has collaborated with companies like Microsoft, Intel, Sony, Virgin and Adobe. He currently serves as a creative specialist at OpenAI, having launched one of the first AI-based films, the award-winning animated short Critterz and the first AI-based Vogue cover, featuring Bella Hadid, and most recently worked directly with the research team in announcing their latest modality: Sora.

Nelson said: “My role is to help shape and build the next generation of tools for storytellers, filmmakers, game designers, artists… or, in short, everyone that seeks to explore their individual creativity.”

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson added: “Sora is a game-changer for the content creation business. We are delighted to host this keynote session, which will showcase just what is possible with the technology and how it can be friend, not foe, to the global creative community.

“If you are aiming to define your future in The New Content Economy, you cannot afford to miss this session.”

Content Canada takes place on September 3. To find out more about the event and register online CLICK HERE.

Also speaking at Content Canada:

The building blocks of Content Canada 2025:

Sponsor: