Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE

MARKETING

Only 50 £899 RATE TICKETS remaining for Content London 2025 – book now and save £500 on the full delegate price

C21 reporter 23-07-2025 ©C21Media

There are only 50 EARLYBIRD TICKETS left for Content London 2025, priced just £899 and saving 36% on the full price for the three-day event – that’s £500 off the full delegate rate.

To find out more and register online for £899, CLICK HERE.

Content London is the world’s leading development market, conference and screenings, with a focus on creating fresh partnerships around the most progressive ideas and initiatives. It is designed to help you define your future in The New Content Economy.

This year, microdrama and vertical programming, the creator economy, brand partnerships, international coproduction, AI and many more must-know subjects will be tackled at the best event in in the business,

Don’t miss this!

Content London 2025 confirmed speakers:

TRENDING STORIES

WBD hires ITV's Sasha Breslau to lead content acquisitions for HBO Max UK and Ireland
Secuoya Studios, 3Pas Studios join forces to co-develop premium series
5 in the UK adds six more series to growing scripted slate, renews The Hardacres and The Teacher
WGA calls for bribery probe after Colbert show axed, Trump celebrates cancellation
Pocket.watch launches AI tool to analyse YouTube channel monetisation opportunities

RECENT DEPARTMENTS SEE MORE