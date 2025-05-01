Please wait...
Netflix, Disney, SkyShowtime, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television and many more pack Content Warsaw 2025 as conference and screening agenda announced

Content Warsaw has published its agenda for next month’s three-day event, which will feature screenings, a comprehensive conference programme and a dynamic marketplace aimed at connecting buyers, coproducers, commissioners, broadcasters and platforms from across the CEE region.

To view the agenda for the event, which runs from June 2-5, CLICK HERE.

The screening line-up includes Disney, Sony Pictures Television, Paramount Global Distribution, ZDF Studios and Viaplay. Meanwhile, the conference will feature fireside chats and keynote conversations with Netflix, SkyShowtime and Warner Bros. Discovery, offering valuable insights into the evolving content landscape.

Additional highlights from the conference agenda include the Future Content Trends Report, looking at what the next 12 months has in store for the CEE content business, sessions covering the growth of the industry in the Czech Republic, the current format sales and production boom and new coproduction alliances emerging across the region.

Content Warsaw 2025 will also host the Content Warsaw Copro Pitch, providing a platform for new projects and collaboration opportunities.

You can find out more about Content Warsaw and book your ticket to the event by CLICKING HERE.

Participating companies at this year’s Content Warsaw include:



