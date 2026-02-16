More key executives join Content India speaker line-up to share visions of the future

Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ Raghavendra Hunsur, filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and CreativeNation’s Parveen Dusanj-Bedi have joined the speaker line-up for Content India, adding their voices to the conversation about the future of entertainment at the event.

Speaking at Content India:

Raghavendra Hunsur

Chief content officer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Hunsur leads the content creation portfolio for the company across all platforms – OTT, linear, CTV, FTA, mobile and social media. Previously, he was the business head for the company’s key television channels in the South, including Zee Kannada, Zee Picchar and Zee Thirai, enabling them to grow at a rapid pace to attain a strong foothold in the market. Hunsur has nearly two decades of experience in programming and building channels to achieve sustained growth across the South markets.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Filmmaker

Roy Chowdhury is an Indian filmmaker known for his nuanced storytelling and ability to address pressing social issues through the camera. Primarily working in Bengali and Hindi films, Roy Chowdhury has earned a reputation for crafting narratives that blend realism with deep emotional resonance. His films often explore themes of justice, gender dynamics and human relationships, making him one of India’s most thought-provoking contemporary filmmakers.

Roy Chowdhury’s breakthrough came with his Bengali films Anuranan (2006) and Antaheen (2009), both of which received critical acclaim. Antaheen won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2009, solidifying his place in Indian cinema, while his most widely recognised film, Pink (2016), marked his Hindi cinema debut and became a landmark in discussions on women’s rights and consent in India.

Parveen Dusanj-Bedi

Founder and MD

CreativeNation

As the founder and CEO of CreativeNation and the co-founder of newly formed Vana Collective, Dusanj-Bedi leads next-generation media companies producing award-winning shows for Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video in India.

Dusanj-Bedi is uniquely positioned to bridge the creative and commercial worlds of India and the West. Having moved to Mumbai from London almost 20 years ago, she quickly became an integral part of the Indian film industry, working for key studios while still maintaining her links to the UK. She has worked with major Indian studios and global streamers, producing award-winning content that resonates across borders. Her credits include Bad Boy Billionaires (Netflix), and MX (now Amazon)’s hugely successful historical series Sai Baba. Dusanj-Bedi is currently developing Italian-Indo coproductions and German-Indo projects.

Also speaking at Content India:

