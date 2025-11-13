Meet the money at Content London

Content London is set to host a dedicated finance and investment networking day during Content London Connect, the popular speed-networking programme. This will give registered delegates the opportunity to connect with the firms taking part to discuss various topics with international investment professionals.

On the morning of Wednesday December 3, produced in association with corporate finance advisor Highstead Partners, representatives from leading investment firms including Impact X Capital Partners, Impact X Studio, LDC, Pricoa, Searchlight and YFM Private Equity will be available to discuss private investment opportunities and the broader investment landscape.

These meetings will take place in Sweeties bar (10th floor) at The Standard Hotel between 10am and 12.30pm.

On the afternoon of the same day, additional investment firms and funding organisations Axio Capital, Honolulu Film Office, Playhouse Studio and Screen Yorkshire, together with corporate finance advisor Helion Partners, will be open to meetings to discuss opportunities around cash and tax incentives.

For further information on the companies taking part and to request a meeting with any of the hosts, CLICK HERE. You must be a registered Content London delegate.

Don’t miss the chance to connect with leading global finance execs and be part of the world’s leading development marketplace!

Content London Connect: Finance and Investment hosts include:

Morning:

Afternoon:

The building blocks of Content London 2025