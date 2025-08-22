Meet the buyers and the money at Content London 2025

The Content London Connect Speed Networking Programme will return once again in 2025, with key speakers and executives from channels, platforms and investment firms hosting curated meetings with delegates, ensuring December’s event remains at the forefront of the international development marketplace.

Content London takes place from December 1-4.

Content London Connect Scripted and Unscripted will feature 10-minute meetings hosted by top commissioners from a range of channels from around the world, including ABC Australia, Channel 4, MTV Entertainment Group International, NRK, NTV, RAI, RTÉ, Sky New Zealand, VMTV, VRT, YLE and ZDF.

These sessions are designed to give delegates access to invaluable face time with leading commissioners, opening doors to new collaborations, pitching opportunities and future commissions.

This year’s Content London Connect will also spotlight the growing popularity of vertical programming and microdrama, an increasingly vital part of the international ecosystem. With mobile-first, bite-sized storytelling formats, this content is reaching younger audiences at scale and creating new opportunities for IP development and cross-platform partnerships.

GoodShort, Holytech Water, Kwai Brazil and Vigloo are among some of the key platforms to have signed on for the speed-networking programme this year.

Returning again for 2025 will be a dedicated finance and investment networking day as part of Content London Connect. Registered delegates will get the opportunity to connect with leading investment firms and discuss investment opportunities in the international marketplace.

Hosts of this year’s curated Content London Connect Programme include representatives from top investment firms such as Calculus Capital, LDC, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, Pricoa Private Capital and YFM. The Content London Connect: Finance & Investment Programme is produced in association with Highstead Partners and Halford Media Advisory.

The speed-networking programme will take place in Sweeties bar at The Standard Hotel from December 2-4.

Hosts for all strands will be confirmed and applications for meetings will open for delegates later this year.

Speaking at Content London 2025: