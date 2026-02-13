Majors back Content India as three-day event prepares to connect domestic production community with the world

Leading global entertainment production and distribution players All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment and Fremantle have joined the speaker line-up for Content India, with a focus on creating new-style hybrid entertainment that works locally but resonates globally.

Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for Asia Pacific at All3Media International; Steve Matthews, head of scripted, creative, at Banijay Entertainment; and Aradhana Bhola, MD for India at Fremantle, are set to share their future visions during the three-day event in March.

Sabrina Duguet

Executive VP, Asia Pacific

All3Media International

Duguet began her career working in production on entertainment programmes, feature documentaries and films. She then worked and lived in the UK for nearly 11 years, beginning in distribution at Indigo Film and Television, where she was responsible for the distribution of drama series, kids’ programming, films and documentaries.

Duguet joined All3Media in 2010 as senior VP of international format sales, covering sales for Asia, Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe. From 2013, she led the format sales team worldwide as well as covering formats sales for several countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands.

In 2015 she was appointed exec VP for Asia Pacific, and in 2016 she relocated to Singapore to launch and head the Asia-Pacific office for All3Media International. Duguet’s team in the region oversees the sales of completed programmes and the local adaptations of formats to the territory.

Steve Matthews

Head of scripted, creative

Banijay Entertainment

Matthews plays a pivotal role in shaping Banijay’s portfolio of new scripted content, particularly during the concept and script development phase. He supports teams across Banijay’s global network to cultivate a strong slate of high-quality productions.

Prior to joining Banijay, Matthews was at HBO Europe, where he was VP and executive producer, scripted, from 2014. During this time, he partnered with local teams across Central Europe, Spain and the Nordics to spearhead the development of original series, miniseries and international adaptations. His credits there include Pustina, Umbre and Blinded by the Lights. And from Banijay Entertainment’s footprint specifically, he worked on 30 Coins (Pokeepsie), Beforeigners (Rubicon) and Beartown (Filmlance).

Matthews is dedicated to mentoring talent, and set up Banijay Bootcamp, a specific programme for scripted creatives. Developed in partnership with the Midpoint Institute, the initiative pairs in-house development executives with emerging writers in a dynamic residency, fostering collaboration and storytelling.

Aradhana Bhola

MD, India

Fremantle

Bhola is at the forefront of shaping some of India’s most iconic and award-winning content. With over two decades of experience, she has been the driving force behind celebrated shows that have left a lasting mark on Indian entertainment, including India’s Got Talent, Indian Idol and TED Talks India.

Bhola began her career in Mumbai in 1998, starting in print media before transitioning to broadcast journalism with NDTV. She went on to contribute to programming and production across leading networks such as Star Plus, Sony and Colors TV. Having worked on both the broadcasting and directing side, Bhola brings a 360-degree understanding of the industry.

