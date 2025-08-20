Leading AI producers to join OpenAI on stage at Content Canada to share work, approach and thinking on how to supercharge creativity

A raft of leading generative AI producers will showcase AI-generated work alongside the keynote session from OpenAl’s Chad Nelson at Content Canada on September 3.

Nelson will be joined in the 90-minute session by Shy Kids’ Walter Woodman, creative director and visual artist Alexia Adana, and Native Foreign’s Nik Kleverov as they demonstrate how Sora is set to supercharge creativity.

Tickets for Content Canada are currently at the TIER 4 rate of $599. For more information about the event and to register online, CLICK HERE.

Nelson’s exclusive keynote on Sora – OpenAI’s video-generation model – will show the potential of video-generation AI technology and feature a raft of cutting-edge AI-assisted projects. Following the keynote, Woodman, Adana and Kleverov will share their work and outline how the technology was used in the process.

Speaking at Content Canada:

Walter Woodman

Director

Shy Kids

Toronto-based creative collective and production company Shy Kids is pioneering the future of filmmaking through AI, animation and live action. Their breakout short, Noah – the first film set entirely on a computer screen – won the Best Short at TIFF, birthing the genre now known as ‘screenlife.’ A decade later, they were handpicked by OpenAI to create Air Head, the first film made using Sora, catapulting them to the forefront of AI storytelling.

Alexia Adana

Creative director and visual artist

Adana specialises in immersive storytelling and experiences leveraging AI and emerging technology. She partners with designers, creatives and technologists to bring craft-centred innovative experiences to life. Her passion lies in leveraging technology to drive impact, particularly to help uplift and empower marginalised communities.

Nik Kleverov

Chief creative officer

Native Foreign

Kleverov is a pioneering storyteller and thought leader making history with many firsts in AI. He is chief creative officer of Native Foreign, a renowned agency celebrated for its innovative approach to brand storytelling. His career has taken him from creating iconic title sequences (Netflix’s Narcos) to viral commercial work, including the first ever AI brand film (for Toys ’R’ Us). Kleverov’s work highlights his expertise in merging creativity with technology. He is also a public speaker who has become a leading voice on how AI is reshaping the future of storytelling.

Further keynote and headline strands across the one-day event, created to provide a roadmap to flourish in The New Content Economy, include the International Coproduction Focus, to help support funding and development; and Content Trends & Strategies, focused on the requirements of Canadian platforms and channels.

They join previously announced speakers:

The building blocks of Content Canada 2025:

Sponsors: