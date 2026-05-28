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Last chance to register for Content London at the MAY EARLYBIRD rate of just £799 – saving £600 – with a fully refundable ticket

A A 28-05-2026 ©C21Media


There are just three days left to register for Content London at the MAY EARLYBIRD RATE of £799 – saving £600 on the full delegate price.

Register before Sunday – with the security of a fully refundable ticket – CLICK HERE.

Content London remains the most progressive conference, market and screenings event of the year, built on a raft of compelling conference strands that help delegates define their future in The New Content Economy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the story!

We look forward to welcoming you to Content London 2026.

 

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