Kids Content Summit comes in alongside formats, factual and drama at Content Europe in April 2026

C21 has announced the addition of the Kids Content Summit at Content Europe, which is set to take place in Lisbon from April 21-23 next year.

The three-day market, screenings and conference is set to connect commissioners, buyers, coproducers and distributors around formats, factual, drama and now kids content.

The Kids Content Summit @ Content Europe will host a conference strand and kids marketplace pavilion across the event.

Key kids buyers will receive complimentary invitations alongside the top formats, factual and drama buyers.

C21 editor-in-chief David Jenkinson said: “There is strong appetite for a kids event in Europe in the spring, and Content Europe is expanding further to accommodate. This will be a cost-effective event focused on helping to make deals happen across the international entertainment business, with delegates expected from North America and Asia alongside the core European contingent.”

Content Europe is designed as a sales and acquisitions market, connecting buyers and sellers around formats, factual, drama and kids. It is focused on uncovering content trends, buyer priorities, and sales and coproduction opportunities across channels and platforms worldwide.

More information will be announced shortly.