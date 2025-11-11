Generaition Awards shortlist announced as Content London final beckons

The finalists have been announced in the inaugural Generaition Awards, designed to showcase and recognise the best in generative AI creativity within the entertainment business at Content London.

The 18 finalists across three categories represent some of the most compelling work in the sector.

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “It’s really early days, and riding constant change, but this first Generaition Awards demonstrates that generative AI can be used in partnership with human creativity to create newform entertainment.”

Around 100 entries were received in three categories that represent animation, scripted and unscripted entertainment.

The finalists’ projects will be shown as part of a combined screenings and awards block between 2.30pm and 3.45pm on Thursday December 4, with many in attendance to discuss their work.

Finalists by category:

BEST AI-GENERATED PRODUCTION OR USE OF AI IN ANIMATION

Werewolves in Brooklyn

Ai FIlm Guy

In the fall of 1988, kids start going missing in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Everyone blames a myth – a werewolf hiding in the tunnels. Danny Rodriguez doesn’t buy it. Tired of watching his neighbourhood point fingers at monsters instead of facing the truth, 13-year-old Danny takes matters into his own hands. But what he finds in the shadows is far more terrifying than any story told at the bodega.

Raynmaker

Metrotone Media

In this K-pop crime thriller microdrama, Rayne Alaina lives in hiding from the K-town mafia by day, but by night her AI avatar Raynmaker wows loyal fans online. When a murder happens next door, Rayne has to come out of hiding whether she likes it or not – and face the secret haunting her family.

Carnival

Charismatic.ai

Carnival is a rich narrative animation about a visiting funfair with a sinister underbelly. In a small town reeling from a bridge-collapse tragedy that touched all the residents, the lights and glittering attractions of the newly arrived carnival seem to lift the community out of its grief.

The Day They Turned Off the Dark

WatchIt

Three children who hate the night have come together. What happens when they turn off the dark? This is the universal story of conquering bedtime, one sleep at a time, a 404 Films original inspired by the creator’s daughter – the perfect bedtime story for long summer nights.

Eat the Rich

Tiffanijoseph

A satire about capitalism.

Stuck at the Spaceport

LilyRose LLC

It’s Lore’s first day as a navigator, and she’s eager to start her new job – if only her ship would show up. Stranded at a chaotic spaceport full of eccentric aliens, malfunctioning tech and interstellar bureaucracy, she quickly learns that deep space might be the least of her worries. As the hours drag on, Lore navigates an absurd gauntlet of weird encounters, cosmic mishaps and questionable food courts, all while wondering if she’ll ever make it off the ground.

BEST AI-GENERATED PRODUCTION OR USE OF AI IN SCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENT

The Last Screenwriter

Spotlight Media Productions AG

AI is all around us. With ChatGPT, a new tool was introduced that redefined the possibilities of computer-generated creativity. This is exciting, but also incredibly frightening. It has long been predicted that computers will make more and more jobs obsolete. However, until now, screenwriters thought they were exempt from this danger.

The Heir

Filmique.ai

The Heir is a dark historical fantasy drama set in a richly imagined Ottoman-inspired world. The project was brought to life in three-and-a-half weeks, blending cutting-edge AI tools with immersive storytelling and sound design.

Editorial

Wild Island Films

The film follows a young model in London in what initially seems a vibrant fashion/lifestyle editorial. However, the light-hearted tone soon takes a dark and surreal turn. It’s a bold and unexpected piece about femininity – contrasting the fun and playful with the surreal and horrific, the authentic with the fictitious – blending these elements into a wild, fever-dream rollercoaster.

What Remains

Albur Films

What Remains is an apocalyptic mockumentary set in a dystopian near-future, constructing a stark portrait of the civilisational crisis unfolding in our world today. It is the present on the brink, where climate collapse, technological obsession and social indifference converge in a scenario of self-destruction, all under the clinical gaze of an AI documenting the process. Yet in the silence that follows the ruin, a fragile glimmer of hope emerges from the cracks of the system.

The AI Commissioner

Particle6

This is a sharp, satirical comedy sketch created entirely with generative AI tools under the direction of UK production company Particle6. The film imagines a not-so-distant future where commissioners no longer exist as people, but as algorithms optimising formats against channel data. With surreal pitches such as Britain’s Got Breakdown and I Know What You Streamed Last Summer, the sketch lampoons industry tropes while reflecting real anxieties about AI’s role in creativity.

Águila

Charismatic.ai

Águila is the ‘Part One’ episode of a new action thriller series. A lost childhood, an unforgivable lie and an assassin out for revenge: when trained assassin Águila learns that the mother he thought was long dead has only just died from old age, a horrific secret is unearthed, changing the course of his life. At its heart lies a morally complex hero: a man haunted by a demonic past, torn between conflicting impulses and navigating a world that tests his every choice.

BEST AI-GENERATED PRODUCTION OR USE OF AI IN UNSCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENT

Deepfake Diaries

South&browse

In this five-part docuseries, deceased historical figures Rosa Luxemburg, Oskar Schindler, Otto von Bismarck, Rudi Dutschke and George Elser narrate their personal stories in a staged interview setting, looking directly into the camera. Their words are based on historical sources (diaries, letters, speeches), either quoted verbatim or modernised for accessibility.

To the Void

YZA Voku

To the Void is a reflection on how the world lives oblivious to its own deterioration. We get used to everything, even to the void.

Two Sides of History

Particle6

Two Sides of History is a 5×8′ digital series for Sky History. Each episode pairs two contributors with personal but conflicting connections to the same cultural or historical theme – from immigration and Covid-19 to the monarchy and UFO folklore. The contributors debate, reflect on and reveal how class, race, gender and social standing shape our experience of history.

Virtually Parkinson

Deep Fusion Films

Virtually Parkinson is an unscripted interview podcast hosted by an AI recreation of Sir Michael Parkinson, developed by Deep Fusion Films. The format uses Squawk, a proprietary AI system designed by Deep Fusion Films, to manage live conversations.

Bound

The AI Filmmaker

From Stephanie Ronan-Chlond, Bound is a two-minute visual poem that journeys through braided landscapes of memory and Black ancestry. From intimate macro textures to vast hair-forged vistas – ancient kingdoms, ocean crossings, island fields – the film weaves memory, loss and resilience into a seamless, looping tapestry.

The Honesty Box

Mettlemouse Entertainment

The Honesty Box was conceived as an antidote to viewer cynicism around contributor authenticity in modern dating shows – ‘They’re just wannabes, not here for love.’ Its purpose was also to address the epidemic of lies that blights modern dating.

