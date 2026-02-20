Engine Pop, Sea Star Productions and Charismatic.ai join Create London to share strategies for success across creator economy, vertical programming and generative AI

Engine Pop’s Athena Witter, Sea Star Productions’ Bethany Thomson and Charismatic.ai’s Guy Gadney are the latest speakers confirmed for Create London. Taking place on April 29, the event brings together producers, creators, brands and industry leaders to define their future in the evolving creator economy.

With the global creator economy projected to surge from approximately US$254bn in 2025 to around US$314bn in 2026, and the microdrama market set to climb from an estimated US$11bn to roughly US$14bn over the same period, Create London will spotlight industry leaders to unpack the content strategies, commercial frameworks and generative AI innovations powering the next wave of scalable hits across the creator economy and vertical content landscape.

Speaking at Create London:

Athena Witter

Founder and CEO

Engine Pop

Engine Pop is a strategy studio that partners with studios, talent and investors to turn content into IP businesses built for long-term value. Witter works both at the early stages of development and on the expansion of established franchises, supporting partners to plan how projects grow across digital platforms, broadcasters and streaming services. A former VP of digital programming at BBC Studios, Witter brings over 20 years’ experience spanning television, digital and streaming, with senior roles at Fremantle and ITV.

Bethany Thomson

Creative lead

Sea Star Productions

Sea Star Productions is the UK’s leading vertical production company, at the forefront of the vertical drama movement.With a foundation in high-end cinema, television and global campaigns, Sea Star brings cinematic quality to vertical storytelling, where stories must land fast and resonate deeply. Thomson channels her background in film marketing and social media into creating bold, emotionally driven content crafted specifically to promote the vertical frame.

Guy Gadney

CEO and founder

Charismatic.ai

Gadney is a creative technology entrepreneur focusing on how new developments in AI can advance storytelling. He has previously held executive roles in the UK at Penguin Books, the BBC and the Guardian, and in Australia at Telstra, Nine and Foxtel.

Across the one-day event, Create London will unpack how to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving content economy without relying on commission-based models – offering practical insight into building direct partnerships with leading digital platforms and brands, unlocking innovative funding routes, and leveraging generative AI to elevate creativity, streamline production and maximise efficiency.

The Vertical Programming & Microdrama Summit @ Create London will take a deep dive into the content strategies, monetisation frameworks and partnership models driving the future of vertical storytelling – equipping producers and creators with practical, actionable insights into one of the most dynamic and fast-scaling segments of digital entertainment.

Also speaking at Create London:

