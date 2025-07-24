Create London confirms 2026 date and opens for registration following stellar 2025 debut

Following its stellar debut in 2025, the Create London Festival will return on April 29 next year, with a two-track event designed to celebrate, connect and support the continued evolution of the creator economy.

To find out more and to register at the SUPER EARLYBIRD RATE of £349, CLICK HERE.

The one-day festival brings together creators, brands, commercial partners and platforms with the AI technology that is supercharging the growth of the direct-to-audience revolution.

It is a must-attend for anyone looking to build creative and commercial success in the creator economy. It also connects anyone aiming to fund their own content with brands, which are increasingly looking to invest in content partnerships rather than advertise around it on channels.

The AI technology that will support this changing model is key to the mix, which will see the AI Festival run as a standalone track during the event.

Create London 2025 was a sell-out event. Scoring 8.5/10 in the post-event survey, it brought together leading players from key platforms including YouTube, Snap and TikTok with key players from across the creator economy.

You can review the 2025 event by CLICKING HERE.

Create London will also run as a track during Content London 2025 in December, bringing leading players from the creator economy together with the legacy entertainment business.