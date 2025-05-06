Please wait...
Content Warsaw earlybird rates end on Thursday – register now and save €200

C21 reporter 06-05-2025 ©C21Media

Time is running out to register for next month’s Content Warsaw at the earlybird rates of just €199 for CEE delegates or €499 for international delegates, both saving €200 on the full-price tickets.

The three-day market, screenings and conference at the heart of the CEE business takes place from June 2-5, with the earlybird rates ending this Thursday.

You can find out more and register online by CLICKING HERE.

Backed by the majors, Content Warsaw is host to full CEE International Screenings from Sony Pictures Television, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global Content Distribution and ZDF Studios.

Netflix and SkyShowtime are also part of the packed three-day conference agenda line-up, alongside other leading players, aimed at boosting business across Central and Eastern Europe while fostering connections with the international content community.

A vibrant marketplace brings together the key buyers and sellers from across the CEE and international content business.

If you are serious about building business with and across CEE, join us. Find out more and book online by CLICKING HERE.

Participating companies at this year’s Content Warsaw include:

