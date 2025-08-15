Content London Drama Series and Global Entertainment Format Pitches open for 2025 entries

The Content London Drama Series and Global Entertainment Format Pitches are now open for 2025 entries.

The pitch competitions are cornerstones of Content London and both offer a £30,000 C21 marketing prize for the winner, with all finalists promoted to C21’s community of 250,000 monthly uniques.

Content London Drama Series Pitch

The drama series pitch is open to new digital-first, linear scripted drama and comedy drama series from established content companies looking for international finance to close the gap.

Content London Global Entertainment Format Pitch

The global entertainment format pitch is designed to discover and develop a new international hit format in one of three categories: ‘Primetime Entertainment’, ‘Reality & Social Experiment’ or ‘Studio-based Gameshows’.

From the submissions received, up to 10 finalists will be chosen for each competition to pitch live at Content London on December 2.

All selected pitch finalists will be profiled by C21 during the event, and interviews about the projects will be published online and in the Content London Dailies. They will also be invited to a networking event during Content London to meet with interested parties.

The winning pitches will be announced at Content London 2025 and will each receive £30,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

The deadline to enter is October 17, 2025. Successful projects will be notified they have been selected to pitch on November 3, 2025.

