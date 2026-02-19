Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE

MARKETING

Content India agenda announced as three-day event prepares to celebrate future of entertainment

C21 reporter 19-02-2026 ©C21Media

Content India has published its conference agenda for the three-day event, which takes place in Mumbai from March 16-18, connecting the cream of the Indian entertainment business with the world.

To view the agenda, CLICK HERE.

To find out more about Content India and register online, CLICK HERE.

Content India will return for three days following the success of the one-day inaugural event in 2025

All leading Indian channels, streamers, production companies and creatives will come together at Content India to consider the future of the fast-changing entertainment business.

Leading international companies will also be present at the event as partnerships between India and the world move to the next level.

With commissioner and buyer briefings, through funding, finance and coproduction sessions, to microdrama and vertical programming analysis, Content India is set to define the future.

See you in Mumbai.

Speaking at Content India:

TRENDING STORIES

UK industry 'on brink of collapse' as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity
Paramount alum Samantha de Alwis joins Australia's i8 Studio as head of unscripted
Apple TV spy thriller Tehran's creator and producer Dana Eden dies aged 52
WBD 'considering reopening' acquisition talks with Paramount – Bloomberg
ITV Studios' screenings slate includes Graham Norton gameshow, 12 new scripted series

RECENT DEPARTMENTS SEE MORE