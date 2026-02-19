Content India agenda announced as three-day event prepares to celebrate future of entertainment

Content India has published its conference agenda for the three-day event, which takes place in Mumbai from March 16-18, connecting the cream of the Indian entertainment business with the world.

All leading Indian channels, streamers, production companies and creatives will come together at Content India to consider the future of the fast-changing entertainment business.

Leading international companies will also be present at the event as partnerships between India and the world move to the next level.

With commissioner and buyer briefings, through funding, finance and coproduction sessions, to microdrama and vertical programming analysis, Content India is set to define the future.

