Content Europe announces first speakers for Content Commissioning & Acquisitions Summit at 2026 event

Content Europe has announced the first speakers for the Content Commissioning & Acquisitions Summit track at the 2026 event, which is set to take place across three days in Lisbon from April 21-23.

Joe Mace, ITV commissioning editor; Anders Leifer, TV2 Denmark’s head of acquisitions and formats; Kalpna Patel-Knight, BBC head of entertainment; Lasse Nikkari, Sanoma Media Finland’s head of branded entertainment and formats; and Fabrizio Battocchio, Mediaset’s head of factual entertainment and documentaries, will take part in the Content Commissioning & Acquisitions Summit to share their current plans and future content requirements. They will be joined by a raft of other leading commissioners and buyers across the three-day conference programme.

The summit will be one of the cornerstone building blocks of Content Europe. It will be supported by the Global Commissioning & Acquisitions Report, which will take a deep dive into programming trends worldwide in 2026 and beyond.

Other conference tracks at Content Europe include the Format Futures Forum and the Kids Content Summit, which will also run across the three days, alongside a market floor and the Content Europe Upfront Screenings.

Announcing the first speakers, C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “Content Europe is about connecting producers and distributors with commissioners and buyers, around formats, factual, drama and kids content. We will be bring together the most progressive programmers from around the world to discuss their content strategies to facilitate new partnerships in acquisitions and coproduction.”

The first announced speakers are:

More information about Content Europe will be announced shortly.

The building blocks of Content Europe: