Content Canada publishes draft agenda designed to help Canadian entertainment business define its future in The New Content Economy

17-07-2025

Content Canada – the September 3 event designed to help the market adapt and survive in The New Content Economy – has published its agenda.

To view the agenda, CLICK HERE.

You can find out more about Content Canada and register online for C$499 before July 31 by CLICKING HERE.

Strands across the one-day event include: an International Coproduction Focus, to help support funding and development; the AI Festival, designed to showcase ethical AI content and highlight the latest production technology and strategy around using AI for content creation; and Content Trends & Strategies, focused on the requirements of Canadian platforms and channels.

C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “Content Canada is focused on helping the Canadian business adapt to survive in a fast-changing industry. This one-day event will be packed with takeaways executives can bring back to their existing businesses to help them evolve new creative and commercial strategies. There has never been a more important time to do things differently.”

The draft agenda is complete apart from the announcement of the AI Festival block, which will be made shortly.

Speaking at Content Canada:

The building blocks of Content Canada 2025:

Sponsor:

