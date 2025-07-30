Content Canada Discount Rate ends tomorrow – register now!



The final discount delegate rate of C$499 ends tomorrow. Don’t miss this opportunity to save on a focused one-day event that will help you define your future in The New Content Economy.

You can find out more and register online by CLICKING HERE.

The one-day Content Canada event will feature six headline strands aimed at helping the market to adapt and survive in the New Content Economy: Create Canada, designed to help producers become creators in the digital-first economy; the International Coproduction Focus, to help support funding and development; the AI Festival, designed to showcase ethical AI content and mine the latest production technology and strategy around using AI for content creation; and Content Trends & Strategies, focused on the requirements of Canadian platforms, channels and ‘commissioner brands.’

Speaking at Content Canada:



The building blocks of Content Canada 2025:

