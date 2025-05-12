Content Canada to host $30K Copro Pitch to help Canadian producers access international finance and partnerships

C21’s coproduction pitch competition will be a cornerstone of Content Canada 2025, with a US$30K prize and international showcase to split between the winning scripted and unscripted projects.

You can find out more about Content Canada and register for the earlybird rate of just C$299 before the end of May by CLICKING HERE.

The Content Canada Copro Pitch 2025 will bring C21’s tried-and-tested pitch format to Canada, awarding two winners (unscripted and scripted) each with a prize of US$15,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

The competition is open to early-stage scripted and unscripted projects (scripted series, documentary series and entertainment formats) from producers from Canada, looking for wider international partnerships.

This competition is aimed at projects that already have some partners attached and can demonstrate the financial commitment that comes with those partnerships, and are looking for further international partnerships.

The leading projects will be selected to take part in a digital showcase event between July 21 and August 8 ahead of Content Canada, where they will be promoted to C21’s international community of 250,000 monthly uniques on C21Media.net.

From these, six finalists will be selected to pitch their projects live to the international coproduction community and an esteemed panel of judges at Content Canada on September 3, 2025.

The judges will be looking for audience appeal, how well the projects have been developed and planned, the potential for international travel and the strength of the team behind it.

The deadline for entries is July 7, 2025. Projects selected for the digital showcase will be notified by July 14, 2025. Projects selected to take part in the live pitch at Content Canada will be notified by August 11, 2025. Entries must be made in English.

For further information, email [email protected]