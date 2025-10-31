Content Americas Copro Pitch 2026 opens for entries with a $20,000 marketing prize to connect Lat Am, Spanish and Portuguese projects with global partners

Versión en español abajo

The Content Americas Copro Pitch 2026 is open for entries, offering a US$20,000 marketing prize for the winner, with shortlisted projects showcased live to the international coproduction community at Content Americas.

Content Americas is once again bringing C21’s tried-and-tested format to Miami, awarding the winner a prize of US$20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of their show.

To learn more and register, CLICK HERE.

The pitch is open exclusively to scripted series projects of Latin American, US Hispanic, Spanish and Portuguese origin looking for international coproduction deals in order to go global. The competition is open to new digital-first, shortform and longform linear fiction series.

The deadline to submit your project is December 5, 2025.

Successful submissions will be notified if they have been selected to pitch by December 16, 2025.

The finalists will pitch live at Content Americas in Miami on January 20, 2026.

For further information, CLICK HERE.

Please email [email protected] with any enquiries.

Abren las inscripciones para el Content Americas Copro Pitch 2026, con un premio de marketing de US$ 20.000 para conectar proyectos de Iberoamérica con socios globales

El Content Americas Copro Pitch 2026 ya está abierto para inscripciones, ofreciendo un premio de marketing de US$ 20.000 para el ganador entre los proyectos preseleccionados, que serán presentados en vivo ante la comunidad internacional de coproducción en Content Americas.

Content Americas trae una vez más el formato probado de C21 a Iberoamérica, otorgando a su ganador un premio de US$ 20.000 en marketing a través de los productos digitales, impresos y eventos de C21Media para apoyar el desarrollo y la promoción de preventa del proyecto.

Para obtener más información y registrarte, HAZ CLIC AQUÍ.

El pitch está abierto exclusivamente a series scripted de Latinoamérica, US Hispanic, España y Portugal que busquen acuerdos de coproducción internacional para llevar sus proyectos a nivel global. La competencia está abierta a series de ficción tradicionales, series digital-first y series shortform.

La fecha límite para enviar tu proyecto es el 5 de diciembre de 2025.

Las inscripciones preseleccionadas para realizar su pitch serán notificadas antes del 16 de diciembre de 2025.

Los finalistas presentarán su pitch en vivo en Content Americas en Miami el 20 de enero de 2026.

Para más información, HAZ CLIC AQUÍ.

Para cualquier consulta, envía un correo a [email protected].

