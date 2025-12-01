Content Americas 2026 publishes draft agenda with more than 20 sessions designed to build business and partnerships

Content Americas has published its draft agenda, with more than 20 sessions that feature key commissioners, buyers and executives from across the sector, a vertical programming strand, insight into how to adapt to the creator economy, the A-Z of generative AI and much more.

The three-day event is set to showcase opportunities across the Lat Am, US Hispanic, Spanish and Portuguese entertainment business and connect it with International and North American partners.

The event, which takes place from January 19-22 in Miami, will feature a mix of in-depth trends analysis, keynotes, fireside chats, new Content Strategies sessions, an expanded Create Americas strand, a pitch competition and much more.

Content Americas is the leading market and conference for the entertainment business in the region, with more than 2,000 executives attending the event.

There are currently more than 600 confirmed buyers, representing all major streaming platforms and channels from across the sector, and approaching 100 exhibitors. Alongside the three-day conference there will also be an expanded market floor and the Rose d’Or Latinos Awards.

Content Americas 2026 publica su agenda preliminar con más de 20 sesiones diseñadas para impulsar los negocios y las alianzas

Content Americas publicó su agenda preliminar, que incluye más de 20 sesiones con los principales commissioners, buyers y ejecutivos del sector, además de un bloque dedicado al contenido vertical, insights para adaptarse a la creator economy y una guía completa de IA generativa, entre otras propuestas.

El evento de tres días destacará las oportunidades de negocio en el sector del entretenimiento en América Latina, US Hispanic, España y Portugal, y los conectará con partners internacionales y norteamericanos.

Content Americas, que tendrá lugar del 19 al 22 de enero en Miami, ofrecerá además una combinación de análisis en profundidad de tendencias, keynotes, fireside chats, nuevas sesiones de Content Strategies, una expansión del bloque Create Americas y su reconocida competencia de pitch.

Content Americas es el mercado líder de la industria del entretenimiento en la región, reuniendo en el evento a más de 2.000 ejecutivos.

Actualmente, hay más de 600 buyers confirmados que representan a las principales plataformas de streaming y canales del sector, y cerca de 100 compañías expositoras. Junto a la conferencia de tres días, habrá además un marketfloor ampliado y la esperada gala de la tercera edición de los Premios Rose d’Or Latinos.

