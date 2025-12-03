Content Americas $20,000 Copro Pitch deadline extended – submit your project and compete in front of an international jury

Versión en español abajo

The deadline to enter the Content Americas Copro Pitch competition has been extended to Wednesday December 10 at 23.59 BST. To submit your project, CLICK HERE.

To find out more about Content Americas and register at the Tier 3 rate of $999, saving $300 on the full delegate price, CLICK HERE. This rate ends 31 December!

The Content Americas Copro pitch competition is open to early-stage scripted series / new digital-first and linear scripted series from established producers from Latin America, US Hispanic, Spain and Portugal looking for international coproduction partnerships. This year, we are actively seeking both new digital-first, shortform and longform linear fiction series projects.

From the submissions received, a select number will be chosen to pitch live at Content Americas on January 20, 2026.

The winning pitch will receive a US$20,000 marketing prize from C21Media, with shortlisted projects showcased to the coproduction community during the three-day event. Projects selected will benefit from exposure through C21Media.net as well as occupying a prominent slot at Content Americas.

The deadline for submissions is December 10, 2025, 23.59 BST

To find out more about the pitch, CLICK HERE.

El Copro Pitch de US$ 20.000 de Content Americas extiende su deadline – presenta ahora tu proyecto y compite ante el jurado internacional

El deadline para participar del Content Americas Copro Pitch se extenderá hasta el miércoles 10 de diciembre a las 23:59 BST. Para registrar tu proyecto, haz CLIC AQUÍ.

Para conocer más sobre Content Americas y registrarse con la tarifa Tier 3 de US$ 999 (ahorrando US$ 300 en el precio total), CLIC AQUÍ. Esta tarifa estará disponible hasta el 31 de diciembre.

La competencia está abierta a series de ficción tradicionales, series digital-first y series shortform de Latinoamérica, US Hispanic, España y Portugal que busquen acuerdos de coproducción internacional para llevar sus proyectos a nivel global.

Este año, estamos buscando activamente tanto series de ficción digital-first como series shortform y longform.

De todas las propuestas presentadas, un numero selecto de proyectos será seleccionado para pitchear en vivo en Content Americas el 20 de enero del 2026.

El ganador recibirá un premio de US$ 20.000 en marketing de C21Media mientras que todos los finalistas serán destacados a toda la comunidad de coproducción durante los tres días del evento, con exposición en C21Media.net y en espacios destacados de Content Americas.

El deadline para participar es el 10 de diciembre de 2025 a las 23.59 BST.

Para conocer más sobre el pitch, CLIC AQUÍ.

