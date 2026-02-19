Channel 4, TF1, Banijay and Fremantle join Content Europe speaker line-up to discuss format trends, global acquisitions and commissioning priorities

Channel 4’s Steve Handley, TF1 Group’s Julien Degroote, Banijay’s James Townley and Fremantle’s Vasha Wallace have joined the speaker line-up for Content Europe, which takes place in Lisbon from April 21-23.

You can find out more about Content Europe and register online at the EARLYBIRD RATE of €599 by CLICKING HERE. Buyers from platforms and channels can register for free by CLICKING HERE.

Steve Handley

Head of reality and entertainment

Channel 4

Handley covers reality, entertainment and live events, responsible for commissioning Channel 4 and E4 shows including The Great British Bake Off, Married at First Sight, Tempting Fortune, Celebs Go Dating, Made in Chelsea and upcoming new commissions Second Marriage at First Sight and Derren Brown’s Incognito. In entertainment, he is responsible for Taskmaster, The Last Leg, Cats Does Countdown, Big Fat Quiz and Stand Up to Cancer.

Julien Degroote

Exec VP, content development and editorial strategy

TF1 Group

Degroote is responsible for commissioning, developing, creating and overseeing new shows for the three TF1 Group national channels, TF1, TMC and TFX, and digital platform MyTF1. His credits include The Masked Singer, Ninja Warrior, Star Academy, The Wall and Tattoo Fixers, as well as 1,000-plus daily shows such as docusoap Large Families. He is also in charge of spotting the best ideas and trends around the world as head of scouting (scripted and alternative).

James Townley

Chief content officer, development

Banijay

Townley is responsible for driving the development and creation of original non-scripted IP, format acquisitions and documentaries across the 21-territory Banijay group and its production entities. Co-leading creative networks and the group’s central marketing activity, he supports and champions a strong pipeline of new formats with international appeal. He also manages group-level investment in non-scripted via the company’s Creative Fund and internal creative incentivisation schemes.

Vasha Wallace

Executive VP, global acquisitions and development

Fremantle

Wallace oversees the international development, acquisition, global roll-out and brand management of unscripted formats, working closely with Fremantle’s worldwide network to identify distinctive IP and emerging trends.Her role combines strategic market insight with creative judgement and commercial negotiation, alongside maintaining strong relationships with creators, distributors and the independent production community.

These leading executives will take part in the Format Futures Forum and the Content Commissioning & Acquisitions Summit, where they will share insights into evolving buyer demand, international format development strategies and the commissioning trends shaping today’s entertainment and reality landscape.

They will be joined by a raft of other commissioners, buyers and executives across the conference programme.

Content Europe is designed as a sales and acquisitions market, connecting buyers and sellers around formats, factual, drama and kids. It is focused on uncovering content trends, buyer priorities, and sales and coproduction opportunities across channels and platforms worldwide.

Speaking at Content Europe:

The building blocks of Content Europe: