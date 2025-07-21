C21 unveils shortlist for 2025 Content Canada Copro Pitch digital showcase

C21 has revealed the shortlist of projects selected for the 2025 Content Canada Copro Pitch digital showcase.

Out of more than 50 submissions, 15 standout projects have been chosen to take part in the showcase, which will run live on C21Media.net from July 21 to August 8. During this time, the selected projects will be promoted to C21’s global community of 250,000 unique monthly visitors.

From this group, six finalists will be invited to present their projects live to the international coproduction community and a distinguished panel of industry judges at Content Canada, taking place on September 3 at 12pm.

Content Canada attendees will get a chance to see some of the most exciting development projects from established producers from Canada that are looking for international partners to take them to the next level. The two winners (one scripted and one unscripted) will receive a US$15,000 C21Media marketing prize to support development and pre-sales promotion.

