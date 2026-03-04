Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE

MARKETING

C21 partners with Talpa Studios on Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition

C21 reporter 04-03-2026 ©C21Media

C21 has partnered with Talpa Studios to launch the Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition, designed to uncover the next global format hit.

The winning project will land a development deal with Talpa Studios to further develop the project into a fully realised format proposition with international market potential. The studio is not looking to purchase the idea outright, it is looking to collaborate.

The winner will also receive £20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show

You can find out more and enter your entertainment format project online by CLICKING HERE.

The competition aims to discover and develop a brand-new hit format in one of the following categories: Primetime Entertainment, Reality & Social Experiment or Factual Entertainment.

David Jenkinson

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “This partnership with Talpa Studios means the Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition will provide an unprecedented opportunity for format creators to partner with one of the most prolific development studios in the business. It adds a dimension to the event that will supercharge creativity and help bring the next big thing to the world.”

Jasper Hoogendoorn

Talpa Studios chief creative officer Jasper Hoogendoorn added: “We’re excited to partner with C21 on this new initiative and look forward to discovering exceptional creative talent and new ideas to collaborate on. At Talpa Studios, we’re always searching for bold ideas with global potential, and this collaboration creates a fantastic platform to uncover some incredible talent.”

From the pool of submissions made between March 4 and March 24, a shortlist of the top projects will be selected, from which up to eight finalists will be chosen.

The selected finalists will be invited to pitch live in front of a panel of esteemed judges and delegates at Content Europe in Lisbon on April 21, 2026.

Successful finalists will be notified by April 2, 2026.

Please contact the Pitch Team here with any queries.

Speaking at Content Europe 2026:

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay, All3Media mega-merger confirmed, Bassetti to lead new Banijay-branded group
Industry reacts as 'seismic' Banijay, All3Media mega-merger ushers in 'new era' of consolidation
AI, commissioning drought blamed as Wild Child Animation enters administration
Ellison will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max, won’t spin off any cable brands
Budapest-based prodco Paprika Studios opens office in Croatia

RECENT DEPARTMENTS SEE MORE