C21 partners with Talpa Studios on Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition

C21 has partnered with Talpa Studios to launch the Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition, designed to uncover the next global format hit.

The winning project will land a development deal with Talpa Studios to further develop the project into a fully realised format proposition with international market potential. The studio is not looking to purchase the idea outright, it is looking to collaborate.

The winner will also receive £20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show

You can find out more and enter your entertainment format project online by CLICKING HERE.

The competition aims to discover and develop a brand-new hit format in one of the following categories: Primetime Entertainment, Reality & Social Experiment or Factual Entertainment.

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “This partnership with Talpa Studios means the Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition will provide an unprecedented opportunity for format creators to partner with one of the most prolific development studios in the business. It adds a dimension to the event that will supercharge creativity and help bring the next big thing to the world.”

Talpa Studios chief creative officer Jasper Hoogendoorn added: “We’re excited to partner with C21 on this new initiative and look forward to discovering exceptional creative talent and new ideas to collaborate on. At Talpa Studios, we’re always searching for bold ideas with global potential, and this collaboration creates a fantastic platform to uncover some incredible talent.”

From the pool of submissions made between March 4 and March 24, a shortlist of the top projects will be selected, from which up to eight finalists will be chosen.

The selected finalists will be invited to pitch live in front of a panel of esteemed judges and delegates at Content Europe in Lisbon on April 21, 2026.

Successful finalists will be notified by April 2, 2026.

Please contact the Pitch Team here with any queries.

