C21 partners with Famous Campaigns to create one-day event that celebrates the best of brand creativity



C21 has partnered with Famous Campaigns on a one day event that takes a deep dive into how the world’s leading brands – and their agencies – get their message across, a vital skill for the entertainment industry in a digital-first world.

James Herring has spent the past two decades creating famous campaigns, judging them and writing about them, and C21 has now partnered with him on a one day Famous Campaigns Live event to take place in London on April 29.

Famous Campaigns Live is a brand-fest built around the campaigns everyone’s been talking about told by the people who made them happen. Live on stage.

On Wednesday 29th April we’re bringing together the UK’s top brand leaders and creative minds behind some of the UK’s most talked-about campaigns.

What’s in store….

✮ Behind McDonald’s Secret Menu

In this session, the team behind McDonald’s Secret Menu reveal how they turned decades of fan hacks and internet folklore into a nationwide food event. Working with Leo UK the brand transformed internet whispers into a full-scale national launch. A McMasterclass in building anticipation, embracing fandom and turn an “urban legend” into reality without killing the magic.

Speakers:

Hannah Pain, marketing director, McDonald’s

Mark Elwood, chief creative officer Leo UK.

✮ How Absolut reclaimed its cultural swagger

The team from Absolut and Wieden+Kennedy talk about their journey of craft, history, relationships and tone – refining the soul of the brand on the path to iconicity. Expect a session with zero talk of AI, just a shared deep passion for craft, art, and a spicy partnership.

Speakers:

Filip Kiisk, global director of brand communications, content and partnerships, Absolut Vodka.

Freddy Taylor and Phillipa Beaumont, group creative directors. Wieden+Kennedy London.

✮ Behind the Waitrose AD that won Christmas

In this session, the team behind The Perfect Gift and The Gastronaut reveal how they turned festive advertising into cinematic storytelling. With Wonderhood Studios, the supermarket embraced long-form, blockbuster trailers and genre pastiche to launch “Home of Food Lovers”.

Speakers:

Stacey Bird and Jack Croft, ECDs at Wonderhood Studios

✮ How Yorkshire Tea built a brand on tone, not tropes

Are British brands rich in symbols but light on conviction? The team behind the brand explore how Yorkshire Tea keeps its recognisable English charm without slipping into stereotype. With a warm, witty Northern voice, it favours honesty over performance – using humour and tone to build genuine recognition, relevance, and emotional connection at scale.

Speakers:

Ben Newbury, head of brand marketing, Yorkshire Tea.

Laurence Horner, strategy partner, Lucky Generals.

✮ Why the algorithm hates your brand and how Currys won the Internet

Currys went from being ignored to becoming one of the most talked-about brands on the internet by changing how it behaved on TikTok and Instagram. Real store colleagues front and centre. Phone-shot, humour-led content that finally gave the feed what it wanted. A must-see, practical playbook for earning attention.

Speakers:

Ryan Todd, head of social media and PR at Currys.

✮ The Ordinary: Holding up a mirror to the beauty industry

In an era of ad fatigue, The Ordinary chose critique over conformity. The team behind The Periodic Fable™ unpack how honesty can feel culturally sharp rather than worthy, and how a brand can sell without “selling”. A masterclass in conviction as strategy.

Speakers:

Yasmin O’Neal, global brand senior director, The Ordinary.

Marco Del Valle, planning director, Uncommon Creative Studio.

✮ How consistency became ASICS’ competitive advantage

In a world obsessed with reinvention, ASICS is anchored in its founding belief: that movement benefits not just the body, but also the mind. That focus has turned consistency into a creative advantage, unpacking how staying the course fuels sharper ideas, stronger storytelling and lasting impact.

Speakers:

Gary Raucher, global head of marketing at ASICS

✮ How the British Heart Foundation put hope in the spotlight

“Make them cry to make them buy” has long been the charity playbook. British Heart Foundation challenged it. In this session, they reveal the strategic shift toward hope, and what it means for emotional brand building in fundraising.

Speakers:

Damion Mower, director of brand, British Heart Foundation

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi London.

✮ How Heineken stays iconic in a changing world

Heineken has mastered the art of staying globally consistent while feeling locally relevant. This session explores how cultural insight drives distinctive ideas and real-world acts that travel. A session on building resonance, not just reach, and turning creativity into sustained competitive advantage.

Speaker:

Sol Ghafoor, global chief strategy officer, LePub Network

More speakers and sessions to be announced.

