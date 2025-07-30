Please wait...
C21 launches Generaition Awards to recognise creativity in the application of AI within the global entertainment business

C21 reporter 30-07-2025 ©C21Media

C21 has launched the Generaition Awards, which celebrate creativity in generative AI in entertainment and will be presented during the AI Festival @ Content London.

The awards are open for entries across nine categories, in addition to the discretionary Generaition Gold Award.

You can find out more about the awards and enter online by CLICKING HERE.

The awards final will take place on the evening of Thursday December 4, capping the AI Festival, which runs throughout Content London.

The categories are as follows:

Best application of AI in kids’ entertainment
Awarded to the kids’ entertainment series or film that has demonstrated the most creative use of AI in its production.

Best application of AI in children’s animation
Awarded to the kids’ animated entertainment film or series that has used AI effectively to achieve its ambition.

Best application of AI in adult animation
Awarded to the adult-focused entertainment film or series that has used AI effectively to achieve its ambition.

Best application of AI in documentary & factual
Awarded to the single documentary film or series that has used AI effectively to demonstrate how the technology can be integrated into production.

Best application of AI in reality or TV formats
Awarded to the series that has used AI effectively to integrate AI into the creative process.

Best application of AI in scripted entertainment
Awarded to the film or series that has made the best use of AI in a scripted production.

Best application of AI in visual effects
Awarded to the film or series that has made the best use of AI to create stunning special effects.

Most compelling use of AI in previsualisation
Awarded to the film or series that used generative AI to plan, storyboard or conceptualise scenes before production.

Best AI technology to support creativity in the global entertainment business
Awarded to the most effective generative AI technology based on its ease of use, output and contribution to generative AI in entertainment.

Generaition Gold Award
(Individual, show or production company)
Awarded to a person, show or company leading the charge in ethical, creative and groundbreaking uses of AI in production.
(This is a discretionary award chosen by the judging panel)

David Jenkinson

Announcing the awards, C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “The Generaition Awards will recognise the best application of AI, working in harmony with human creativity to generation outstanding results.

“While there is still much to understand and clarify in terms of the ethics, application and impact on the global content business, we cannot expect this technology to go away. It is now part of the creative process, and how we harness its power and apply it to entertainment will be a cornerstone of defining the future of the business.”

The awards timeline is below:

July 30 – Entries open
September 24 – Entries close
October 1-27 – Judging period
October 30 – Finalists announced
November 1-30 – Digital finalists preview season on C21Media.net
December 4 (during Content London) – Awards ceremony

*All entries must use ETHICAL AI and not infringe any copyright.

