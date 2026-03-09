C21 announces finalists for inaugural Content India Copro Pitch

C21 has unveiled the finalists for the inaugural Content India Copro Pitch. The competition, open to early-stage scripted and unscripted series seeking international coproduction partners, attracted a strong range of submissions. From these entries, seven finalists have been selected to pitch their projects live at Content India on Monday March 16 at 17.00.

The Content India Copro Pitch 2026 introduces C21’s globally respected pitch format to Mumbai for the first time, spotlighting standout projects with international potential.

Two winners – one scripted and one unscripted – will each receive £10,000 in marketing support across C21Media’s digital, print and event platforms to help drive development and pre-sales promotion.

Previous editions of the pitch have been the catalyst for projects sourcing partners, attaching additional funding and finding international success.

SCRIPTED FINALISTS:

Dirty Minds

Locomotive Global

Dirty Minds is a bold coming-of-age dramedy set in urban India, exploring the messy intersection of adolescence, sexuality and social media in a generation that has unlimited access to information but little emotional guidance. At its center is a close-knit group of teenagers navigating desire, curiosity and insecurity in a hyper-connected world where private thoughts can instantly become public scandals.

When an impulsive incident involving explicit content spirals beyond their control, the friends find themselves caught in a web of rumours, moral policing and digital shaming. What begins as experimentation quickly snowballs into reputational damage, fractured friendships and family confrontations. As screenshots circulate and narratives distort, the group must confront not only the consequences of their actions but also their own internalised shame and confusion.

Djinn Patrol

MFF&CO

In a smog-choked Delhi neighborhood along the Purple Line metro, nine-year-old Jai escapes daily hardship by obsessively watching a sensational TV crime show and imagining himself as a brilliant detective. In Jai’s world, mysteries make sense: clues add up, villains are exposed, and justice always arrives on time.

That fantasy is shattered when a boy from Jai’s basti, Bahadur, disappears in the maze of nearby Bhoot Bazaar. As fear spreads, Bahadur’s mother wants to go to the police, a risky move in a community living under constant threat of eviction, harassment, and demolition. Convinced the adults will only make things worse, Jai decides to investigate himself, pulling in his sharp, skeptical friend Pari and street-smart Faiz.

Kanpurx X Satori

Metaphysical Lab

2022: 14-year-old Ashish walks through crowded New Delhi railway station at 1am, a rucksack filled with 1.5m rupees cash on his back. He’s anxious but appears relaxed, his face masked as he enters a second-class compartment without a ticket. An old woman calls him over to sit, and he tells her he’s searching for his missing father. She blesses him.

Early morning in Varanasi’s ghats, tech and video game addict Ashish realises cops are tracking his phone. He decides to have some fun, letting them track him while playing a game on them. The video game he’s been hooked on, Kanpurx, has blurred the reel and the real.

The Age of Kali

Shibani Bathija

When an American serial killer chooses the teeming mishmash of India as his new hunting ground, a tightly wound FBI agent of Indian origin sets out to get him. The hunt throws her into the chaotic extremes of the country, unwittingly cutting open her own violent and repressed past.



UNSCRIPTED FINALISTS:

Respawn: India’s Esport Revolution

Sangram Awari

Respawn: India’s Esports Revolution charts the extraordinary rise of competitive gaming in the country. What began in cramped cyber cafés has evolved into packed arenas, and global recognition. Powered by affordable internet and rapid smartphone penetration, e-sports in India has transformed from a hobby into a viable, aspirational career for millions.

Through the journeys of three leading players, the film explores the human stories behind the headlines of young men who rose from small towns and modest beginnings to become national icons in a rapidly expanding industry.

Scary Goose

Gamers Hub Media Events

Scary Goose is a horror reality competition built around a simple but powerful question: how brave are gamers when horror becomes real? In every episode, self-proclaimed fearless gamers enter a fully immersive haunted house inspired by iconic survival horror video games. The environment is designed like a real-life game level, complete with dark corridors, environmental traps, hidden actors, unsettling sound design and unpredictable jump scares.

The Masala Quest

Sarina Kamini

Masala is more than a flavour agent. Much more. What makes masala extraordinary is the ordinary stories it contains for the more than one billion people across India’s regions. But knowledge of the art form is receding— and Indian-Australian cook, author and spice evangelist Sarina Kamini is on a bid to petition UNESCO to champion its preservation. This three-episode series documents her journey.



