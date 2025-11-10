Build new business in Vertical Programming & Microdrama with a multi-track strand that showcases fresh opportunity



Shortform content for mobile is booming, considered by many as the sector that can ‘save Hollywood.’ Produced for as little as US$50,000 per series and released in one- to three-minute episodes, the micro space is attracting attention.

By 2030, the sector is forecast to grow to between US$12bn and US$15bn, with the relatively lower cost of production attracting new entrants worldwide.

