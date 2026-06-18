BBC, Canal+ South Africa and TF1 Group to reveal unscripted commissioning priorities and global partnership opportunities at Content London

The BBC’s Kalpna Patel-Knight, Canal+ South Africa’s Mbali Ntuli and TF1 Group’s Julien Degroote are the latest high-profile unscripted execs to have joined the speaker line-up at Content London.

Content London takes place from November 30 to December 3. To find out more about the event and register at the JUNE EARLYBIRD DISCOUNT RATE of £899, saving £500, CLICK HERE.

As part of the Content Strategies track, Patel-Knight, Ntuli and Degroote will explore how their commissioning priorities are evolving in response to a rapidly changing media landscape shaped by economic pressures, shifting viewing habits and growing competition for audience attention.

They will share insights into how commissioners are balancing investment in proven returnable unscripted formats with the need to champion distinctive new ideas, while creating content that can connect with audiences across multiple platforms and markets.

The trio will also examine the growing role of international partnerships, co-development and coproduction in driving audience growth, extending the value of IP and helping shape non-fiction programming.

Kalpna Patel-Knight

Head of commissioning, entertainment

BBC

Patel-Knight took on her current role in July 2022 and has over 20 years’ experience in television. Prior to joining the BBC, she was head of entertainment at Possessed and worked as an executive producer on entertainment shows including Celebs Go Dating and Surprise Surprise.

Patel-Knight joined the BBC Entertainment department six years ago and most recently has been commissioning editor on series including Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, QI, Blankety Blank and Gladiators. She set up and is chair of the BBC’s first ever Creative Diversity and Inclusion Panel, working closely with senior leadership to action long-term change in the TV industry.

Mbali Ntuli

Head of unscripted content, middle and mass markets

Canal+ South Africa

Ntuli is a seasoned television executive, producer and reality TV format specialist with more than a decade of experience shaping the unscripted entertainment landscape. An AFDA Film & Television School alumna, she has driven success across production, commissioning, acquisitions and content strategy.

Ntuli currently serves as head of unscripted content for Canal+ South Africa, formerly MultiChoice Group Africa. Widely recognised for pioneering some of South Africa’s most impactful reality formats, she has also adapted global formats including The Real Housewives franchise, Idols and Married at First Sight for South African audiences.

Julien Degroote

Exec VP, content development

TF1 Group

Degroote is responsible for commissioning, developing, creating and overseeing new shows for the three TF1 Group national channels, TF1, TMC and TFX, and digital platform MyTF1. His credits include The Masked Singer, Ninja Warrior, Star Academy, The Wall, Tattoo Fixers, and 1000-plus daily shows, such as docu-soap Large Families. Degroote is also in charge of spotting the best ideas and trends around the world as head of scouting (scripted and alternative).

More speakers will be announced for the Content Strategies track at Content London.

Also speaking at Content London: