Amazon MGM Studios’ Alonso Aguilar to unveil bold new vision for Mexican content at Content Americas

Versión en español abajo

Alonso Aguilar, head of international originals for Mexico at Amazon MGM Studios, has joined the Content Americas speaker line-up to reveal the studio’s bold vision for the future of Mexican storytelling and its expanding commitment to local talent and global audiences.

To find out more and register at a discounted delegate rate, CLICK HERE.

Following the success of acclaimed hits including ¿Quién Lo Mató?, Mentiras La Serie, and the International Emmy-winning La Caída, Aguilar will present Amazon’s expanding slate of original productions and offer delegates an exclusive first look at what’s next.

In this Future Visions session, he will share how Amazon MGM Studios is championing Mexico’s world-class creative talent and positioning the country as a cornerstone of Amazon’s global entertainment strategy.

Speaking at Content Americas:

Alonso Aguilar

Head of international originals for Mexico

Amazon MGM Studios

Since 2021, Aguilar has led the development and production of Amazon’s original content in Mexico, driving a bold slate that blends local authenticity with international appeal. With a distinguished career in the entertainment industry, Aguilar was previously VP, head of development, at Exile Content Studio, where he established first-look deals with prominent regional talent such as Nicolás Celis (Roma), Mauricio Katz (ZeroZeroZero), and Alejandra Márquez (Las Niñas Bien).

As director of innovation at Televisa Studios, he launched the company’s first pilot season. From 2012 to 2017, Aguilar directed the Los Cabos International Film Festival, recognised by Variety as the fastest-growing film market in North America. His diverse experience includes roles as editor-in-chief for MTV News Latin America, executive coordinator of the Mexico City International Film Festival, and collaborations with the Vancouver International Film Festival and Doxa.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from one of Mexico’s most influential creative leaders shaping the next generation of premium storytelling.

Further speakers for Content Americas will be announced soon.

Also speaking at Content Americas:

Alonso Aguilar de Amazon MGM Studios presentará su ambiciosa visión para el contenido mexicano en Content Americas

Alonso Aguilar, head de contenidos originales internacionales de Amazon MGM Studios México, se suma al line-up de speakers de Content Americas para revelar la ambiciosa visión del estudio sobre el futuro de la narrativa mexicana y su creciente compromiso con el talento local y las audiencias globales.

Para más información sobre el evento y registrarte con un descuento earlybird, CLIC AQUÍ.

Tras el éxito de títulos aclamados como ‘¿Quién lo mató?’, ‘Mentiras, la serie’ y la ganadora del International Emmy ‘La caída’, Aguilar presentará el creciente slate de producciones originales de Amazon y ofrecerá a los asistentes un adelanto exclusivo de lo que viene.

En esta sesión Future Visions, compartirá cómo Amazon MGM Studios está impulsando al talento creativo de México y posicionando al país como pieza clave en la estrategia global de entretenimiento de la compañía.

Alonso Aguilar

Head de originales internacionales para México

Amazon MGM Studios

Desde 2021, Aguilar lidera el desarrollo y la producción del contenido original de Amazon en México, impulsando una ambicioso slate que combina autenticidad local con alcance internacional. Con una destacada trayectoria en la industria del entretenimiento, fue VP y head de desarrollo en Exile Content Studio, donde cerró first-look deals con talentos regionales de primer nivel como Nicolás Celis (‘Roma’), Mauricio Katz (‘ZeroZeroZero’) y Alejandra Márquez (‘Las niñas bien’).

Como director de innovación en Televisa Studios, lanzó la primera temporada de pilotos de la compañía. Entre 2012 y 2017 dirigió el Festival Internacional de Cine de Los Cabos, reconocido por Variety como el mercado cinematográfico de más rápido crecimiento en Norteamérica. Su experiencia incluye además roles como editor en jefe de MTV News Latin America, coordinador ejecutivo del Festival Internacional de Cine de la Ciudad de México y colaboraciones con los festivales de cine de Vancouver y Doxa.

No te pierdas esta oportunidad de escuchar de primera mano a uno de los líderes creativos más influyentes de México mientras da forma a la próxima generación de historias premium.

Content Americas anunciará próximamente nuevos speakers de su edición 2026.

Otros speakers confirmados en Content Americas: