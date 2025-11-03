Actors turned directors set to reveal all about finding their voice behind the camera at Content London

Actors turned directors Jason Priestley, Mackenzie Crook, Erin Richards, Shaun Evans and Gloria Calderón Kellett are set to discuss transitioning from in front of to behind the camera at Content London next month.

Priestley, Crook, Richards, Evans and Calderón Kellett’s respective acting credits include Beverly Hills 90210 and Private Eyes; The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean; Gotham and Mudtown; Vigil and Until I Kill You; and Jane the Virgin and With Love. Now, in a revealing session titled ‘Calling the Shots: Actors in the director’s chair,’ this international group of stars will discuss their shift into directing on shows including My Life with the Walter Boys, The Light in the Hall, Detectorists, Endeavour and One Day at a Time.

The final instalment in a trilogy of ‘Actor to…’ sessions at Content London will see the creatives discuss the personal and professional motivations that drove their moves behind the camera. They will also share insights from their latest projects and reflect on how years of acting have influenced their approach to directing, as well as revealing the figures who have inspired their own visual style.

Jason Priestley

Actor, producer and director

Award-winning actor Priestley can currently be seen in the second season of hit series Wild Cards for CBC and The CW. He is also starring in (and directing) the upcoming Private Eyes West Coast, a spin-off from his hugely popular series Private Eyes, which ran for five seasons and co-starred Cindy Sampson. Other recent credits include limited series Börje for Viaplay, which covered the life and career of legendary hockey player Börje Salming, festival favourite All There Is, directed by Kit Williamson, and French film Mort sur la Piste (Death on the Racetrack), directed by Philippe Dajoux.

Mackenzie Crook

Actor, director and writer

Multi-award winner Crook has a wealth of stage and screen credits to his name. Unforgettable as Gareth in renowned hit TV series The Office, other credits include the self-penned Detectorists, Britannia and Worzel Gummidge. He has also starred in global box-office hits such as Pirates of the Caribbean, The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn, The Brothers Grimm, The Merchant of Venice and on the smaller screen in Game of Thrones, Accused and Watership Down. His latest creation for the BBC, Small Prophets, is due to air next year.

Erin Richards

Actor and director

Welsh-born actor and director Richards is best known for her role as Barbara Kean in the hit US TV show Gotham. In 2016, she wrote, directed and starred in her first short film, Hot Girl, which earned her a special mention at the NY Lift Off Film Festival. As a director, Richards’ latest project is the second series of The Light in the Hall: Still Waters, which will air on Channel 4 in 2026. She is also working on her first feature film, an adaptation of Naomi Booth’s acclaimed novel Sealed, written by Chloe Moss and currently in development with Severn Screen.

Shaun Evans

Actor and director

Evans is best known for his lead role in ITV crime drama Endeavour, which ran for nine seasons and ranked among the network’s highest-rated dramas. He was recently nominated for a Cymru BAFTA for his role in the award-winning series Until I Kill You, opposite Anna Maxwell Martin. His other television work includes Vigil (BBC), The Scandalous Lady W (BBC), The Take (Sky), The Virgin Queen and Teachers (Channel 4). Evans recently completed filming and executive producing ITV’s new drama Betrayal.

Gloria Calderón Kellett

Writer, producer, director, actor and activist

Calderón Kellett co-created, co-showran, directed and acted in the Emmy-winning sitcom One Day at a Time, and created and showran Amazon’s With Love. She also executive produced The Horror of Dolores Roach, reuniting with star Justina Machado. Her critically acclaimed play One of the Good Ones was the first Latine commission for the Tony-winning Pasadena Playhouse and will play at Kansas City Rep in 2026.

