Access funding from leading players at Content London

C21 reporter 13-11-2025 ©C21Media

The Fundamentals strand at Content London uncovers funding opportunities for programmes and companies, with a series of sessions that follow the money.

This year's event takes place from 1-4 December 2025.

From what major distributors are looking to invest in to how VCs are refocusing their strategies, a raft of sessions across the week provide a deep dive into how to access money.

Don’t miss this opportunity to fund new ventures.

Featured sessions in this Content London track
Below are the sessions within the FUNDAMENTALS track at Content London.
To find out where they are programmed, and view the full agenda

Tuesday, December 2

Wednesday, December 3

Thursday, December 4

