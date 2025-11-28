Winning Kudos means getting the timing right

Ensuring your incentive is paid on time and finding local service partners are key considerations when shooting abroad, says Martin Haines at SAS Rogue Heroes prodco Kudos.
Season three of SAS Rogue Heroes, the acclaimed UK action drama created by Steven Knight, is set in the summer of 1944 as the liberation of Western Europe begins and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) and his special forces unit have parachuted behind enemy lines into Nazi-occupied France.
When shooting was announced by the BBC in September, the UK and France were confirmed as filming locations. No surprise there. However, some of the filming is also taking place in Belgium, according to Martin Haines, executive producer and chief operating officer at Kudos, the Banijay-owned label producing SAS Rogue Heroes for the BBC and MGM+.
“We’re going to Belgium for four locations, but also because the Belgian tax credit is attractive,” says Haines, who makes no bones about the importance of tax breaks and production incentives when it comes to shooting high-end drama. “On the previous series we were in Croatia for similar reasons, and on the first series we were in Morocco for similar reasons. It’s a really important element of what producers have to do in order to make these dramas possible.”
The Belgian federal government operates an efficient tax shelter to attract international productions to film in the country. It works by allowing companies subject to Belgian corporate tax to receive a significant tax exemption in approved European audiovisual works, including live-action TV series. Productions can finance up to 42% of their qualifying expenses in the European Economic Area as well as Belgium through the tax shelter mechanism.
For producers, another enticing aspect of the scheme is that it doesn’t negatively impact cashflow, as some others can. According to Screen Flanders, a government body that supports feature films and series in the region, “investors are obliged to pay their entire investment within three months of the conclusion of the tax shelter framework agreement.”
For Haines, the reliability of receiving tax incentive payments on time – or, indeed, at all – is one of his company’s top priorities when it comes to choosing locations. “Getting the money when it should be paid, that’s very important,” he says.
While the UK has been criticised by some producers for making itself uncompetitive compared with other locations, Haines notes that a key attraction of filming in the UK is the reliability of its tax relief scheme for high-end TV (HETV) productions. The regime, which transitioned to the new Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit last year and switched fully from this April, offers a taxable credit at a rate of 34% (equivalent to 29.25% under the previous system) for qualifying HETV productions.
Despite increasing competition from abroad – not to mention continuing threats by US president Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on “any and all” domestic films made outside of America – the UK tax credit regime is still a significant pull to producers of HETV and films, including those in the US, according to Haines. “It still remains attractive. There’s a lot of US productions that originate in the US but are made here. And one of the reasons is because the tax credit is reliable.”
Knight’s latest hit series, House of Guinness, produced by Kudos for Netflix, is largely set in Ireland but filmed across North West England and North Wales, thereby qualifying for the UK tax relief. Ireland has its own competitive tax incentive, known as the Section 481 tax credit, which offers up to 32% on eligible Irish expenditure, but the decision to shoot House of Guinness in the UK instead of Ireland wasn’t based on a preferential tax break but because Dublin has changed too much since the 19th century, when the drama is set.
Indeed, Haines argues that choosing where to shoot a production must always first and foremost be a creative decision based on how best to tell the story. “It doesn’t inform how the story unfolds,” he says. “Our consideration is can we tell the story that we want in the place that we’re going.”
With the proliferation of tax breaks and production incentives overseas, the options for shooting further afield, and across multiple territories, are nevertheless increasing all the time for producers. This requires a certain level of knowledge and expertise both within the production company originating the show and the production partner or partners abroad.
“We are well-versed over many, many years of shooting projects abroad in order to benefit from financial incentives that make it worthwhile [filming there],” says Haines, who adds that establishing a local production partner with a strong track record is a key consideration whenever Kudos films abroad. “[For us] it tends to be a service partner, but a service partner that has a good track record and one where we are able to forge a transparent and productive working relationship,” he explains.
On the first season of SAS Rogue Heroes the local production partner was K-Films. The company provided essential production services for the filming in Morocco, which doubled for Cairo and the Libyan desert. The Moroccan government also offers a 30% cash rebate on foreign film and TV series productions, provided they meet the minimum qualifying and expenditure and duration requirements.
Croatia was the main foreign location used in season two, doubling for mainland Europe and Italy, where much of the action takes place. The Croatian incentive programme offers a 25% cash rebate on eligible spending for TV series, with a potential 5% increase for productions shooting in less developed regions. “Tax credits are, and have been for a long time, vital to building a finance plan that can underpin any show,” says Haines.