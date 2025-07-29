Lorber on making soft money work harder

Navigating the best route through international tax rebates and production incentives can be tricky. Former Lionsgate and HBO exec Marc Lorber offers his tips for making the most of what’s on offer.

Mix Tape, the four-part romantic drama that began airing this month on BBC Two and joined BBC iPlayer, may be set in the North of England for much of the story, but it was not shot in the UK and the BBC did not commission it.

In fact, it was mostly shot in Ireland (with about a third of the filming completed in Australia) and it was acquired by the BBC only last month, from international distributor Boat Rocker Studios.

Indeed, the making of Mix Tape is arguably as complex as the love story of the drama’s two central characters, played by Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer, as it moves between their teenage romance in 1989 Sheffield and the modern-day reality of their adult relationships, living on opposite sides of the world.

“That’s what you might call a salvage project, which I try not to take on too many of because they’re damn tough to raise the boat,” comments Marc Lorber, founder of The Art of Coproduction and one of the most experienced international multi-genre production executives in the business.

Lorber, who was previously a Lionsgate and HBO Europe exec and has worked variously as a studio exec, commissioner and producer, was called on to rescue Mix Tape when the Irish/Australian copro’s original distributor fell through. He did so through his international networks, but also his expert knowledge of how to access soft money and best-value tax breaks, not to mention equity funding.

In a post-peak TV world, with fewer commissions, inflation-hit budgets and more risk-averse commissioners, financing shows is getting tougher. On the flip side, international production incentives and tax breaks continue to multiply as territories compete for a share of the highly lucrative and culturally significant content business. Equity finance for TV productions is also on the rise. However, navigating these various opportunities requires a lot of knowledge and a certain skill and expertise that only a few hardened producers possess.

It’s the kind of experience that’s keeping Lorber in high demand. As well as Mix Tape, Lorber is ensuring a few other projects get over the line, including Leonard & Hungry Paul (6×30’), produced by Mix Tape coproducer Subotica for the BBC, which has just completed filming in Ireland with support from Screen Ireland.

There’s also The Ridge, a six-part psychological thriller for BBC Scotland and Sky New Zealand Originals that is being made with the support of New Zealand On Air, the NZ Screen Production Rebate and Screen Scotland, which is currently in post-production. Meanwhile, set to go into production shortly is Blue Murder Motel, a cosy crime drama set in a beachside New Zealand hotel that is being heavily backed by New Zealand on Air, according to Lorber.

“Nothing I do is brain surgery,” says the exec. “It’s experience. It’s a wide network. It’s having been on a bunch of sides. It’s knowing when to play your cards and I get to operate in a space between commissioners, producers and distributors.”

So what strategies does this seasoned exec employ to get the most from the various public/private money incentives that are available to producers to top up the ever-diminishing contributions from broadcasters?

In the case of Mix Tape, where Lorber knows both coproducers – Ireland’s Subotica and Australia’s Aquarius Films – the priority was to put a new distributor in place, alongside its “only anchor commissioner,” Australian broadcaster Foxtel Binge.

Beyond that it was about “stitching together” the requirements of the project’s funding bodies – Screen Australia, Screen Ireland and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund – and the tax credit needs of both territories where it filmed. There was still a funding shortfall, however, and in this case, it was filled through equity finance from Australian post-production house The Post Lounge and the Finnish Impact Film Fund (FFIF).

“I had used FIFF before with one of these producers,” says Lorber, who notes about equity, “this is not inexpensive money for producers. Those folks are smart. They know that they might be the last mile.”

As for getting a post-production house to partly fund the project, Lorber urges producers to “look at where your biggest vendor costs are.” It could be sound stages, equipment or post-production, but whoever it is, he says: “Go to them and say, ‘In addition to you getting the work at cost-plus, do you also have equity that you can invest in the project at the same level of return as any other partner?’”

In some cases, the amount they can bring in terms of investment doesn’t justify the amount of paperwork required, says Lorber, but he adds: “If it’s a large vendor with a separate equity arm, they’re bringing 2.5%, 3%, 4% or 5% to invest in the project – that’s significant.”

One of the major considerations for any production is where to shoot, and Lorber believes the UK, where he is based, is not currently a viable option. This is because it doesn’t measure up to competing territories in terms of its overall offering. “We [in the UK] do not have a screen funding body that supports scripted television development and production like Screen Australia or Screen Ireland or CNC [in France], or a lot of other countries,” he says.

“The pound is higher most days against the dollar, the euro, the Canadian dollar, the kiwi dollar, the Australian dollar and a bunch of other currencies where you might, theoretically, get more bang for your buck – or your pound. And lastly, beyond Brexit, the UK is in the European Content Convention but not the EU.”

When weighing up where to shoot, he says it is important to look at “net-net value” of any tax incentives rather than the advertised one. “With most British productions, they’re getting back somewhere between 19% and 21%,” despite the headline rate of 25%, because “not all of a salary applies; not all of a budget applies.”

He adds that it’s important to consider the complete package a territory offers beyond just the tax credit – including infrastructure, crew availability and additional funding opportunities. “Cyprus is a beautiful island, has a very small cast, crew and infrastructure, but has a significantly high tax credit rebate and a very legally advantageous rebate scenario that makes it healthy,” he says. “But you have to trade off what you’re getting for who and what you have to bring in or what you have to spend more for there.”

Meanwhile, Lorber recommends exploring European funding options such as the Council of Europe Pilot Series Programme, which he says offers “free money” that goes directly to producers. “There is nowhere else in the world where you have the ability to apply for a grant like that [and of that size]. That’s unrecoupable,” he notes.

When it comes to tax breaks, Lorber suggests watching out for annual caps, as some countries legislate credits yearly with limited funds that may run out. “These can be smaller countries with limited commissioning structure. They may have a tax credit, but like in the Czech Republic, it may get legislated each year as a certain amount. By the end of the year or even mid-year, if that money has been committed or used, there is no more money,” he says.

Lorber also recommends checking the reliability and timing of payments of tax credits and rebates. “There are a lot of countries and territories, without going into too many names, where I would say – and bankers would say – there’s an uncertainty about the tax credit or rebate, their ability to pay it in time or to pay it at all. And that creates problems for local producers.”

Tax breaks and incentives: Marc Lorber’s Do’s and Don’ts

Do: Look at the “net-net value” of tax breaks rather than the advertised percentage.

Do: Consider the complete package a territory offers beyond just the tax credit – including infrastructure, crew availability, and additional funding opportunities.

Do: Explore European funding options such as the Council of Europe Pilot Series Programme, which offers grants that are not recoupable.

Do: Evaluate reliability and timing of tax credit payments. Some countries have uncertain payment schedules that can create cashflow problems.

Don’t: Assume the highest percentage is always best. “Every territory that has a high tax rebate or credit, you have to weigh what you get and what you have to give,” says Lorber.

Don’t: Overlook annual caps – some countries legislate credits yearly with limited funds that may run out.

Don’t: Forget to factor in exchange rates that can affect the real value of production spending.