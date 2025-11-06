Ibiza seeks to attract more drama shoots with added incentives

Already well positioned in the unscripted programming sector, the Balearic island of Ibiza is now looking to attract more fiction shoots to its shores.

In addition to its 30% tax incentive, the Spanish island of Ibiza is seeking to attract more fiction programming thanks to the growth of its local audiovisual industry and the logistical support of the Ibiza Film Commission, according to its director Noemí Castro.

As pointed out by Castro, Ibiza is one of the most recognised brands in the world. But, in addition to its beaches and nightlife, the island now seeks to be known as a location for major audiovisual productions.

“Everyone associates the island with partying, but there is also a powerful audiovisual industry that is growing more and more, and that is something we want to convey,” Castro points out in conversation with C21’s Spanish-language sister publication Cveintiuno.

Indeed, in recent years, Ibiza has been receiving between 50 and 100 audiovisual productions a year, including advertising, film and television. Two episodes of Machos Alfa (Netflix) and the British film Rise of the Footsoldier: Ibiza are some of the most titles that have recently chosen to shoot on the island, which usually receives more factual and documentary productions.

“Ibiza is one of the most recognised brands in the world. So, for a factual or other type of programme, just by saying that you are in Ibiza, your production already has more appeal,” she explains.

And although unscripted is a line it does not intend to abandon, the Ibiza Film Commission, created three years ago, is now seeking to attract more fiction shoots to the island. “Fiction is what we get the least of, and that is now the Ibiza Film Commission’s goal: to attract more fiction to the island,” she reveals.

With a 30% tax incentive in line with that of mainland Spain, Ibiza’s great competitive advantage for Castro lies in the originality of setting a production on the island, a setting that is still rarely seen on the big screen.

“Ibiza has people from all over the world living together in a way that is not seen in other places, unique architecture and a very particular lifestyle. There is still no recent film or series that shows all these peculiarities, and that is something very tempting to bring to the screen,” she points out.

According to Castro, this mix of nationalities is another advantage of Ibiza, where the audiovisual industry has been fuelled by this diversity, without abandoning the island’s own culture of finding creative solutions to all challenges.

“It’s not easy to get things done here, so people are very creative and find ways to make a living. That greatly enriches the teams,” she says. “It’s like what often happens in marketing teams: the fewer resources you have, the better ideas come out because you draw more on creativity, which is something Ibiza has.”

The 300 days of sunshine per year, its wonderful landscapes and its climate are other decisive factors in the island’s favour, along with the logistical support that the Ibiza Film Commission is able to provide.

“We try to ensure that the budgets of producers who choose to come and shoot here benefit from intangible assistance, such as speeding up permits, negotiating hotel rates or coordinating accommodation for large teams,” explains Castro, who points out that if a strategic project also emerges that showcases lesser-known aspects of Ibiza internationally, the assistance can be “much more personalised”.

In addition to all of the above, there could be an increase in tax incentives in the near future, an idea that Ibiza is working on in collaboration with the Balearic Film Commission and which has already entered the political arena.

“It’s on the horizon, because it’s something we’re talking about. I can’t say it’s close, but we do have it in mind and I know it’s reaching the politicians,” Castro reveals.

At the same time, Ibiza is promoting actions to strengthen the local industry, from networking events to free training programmes without the need to leave the island.

At the Balearic level, the Institut de les Indústries Culturals de les Illes Balears offers grants for production, post-production and promotion, while in Ibiza itself, work is being done to ensure that the governing body Council of Ibiza allocates a specific budget for the sector.

The immediate goal of the Ibiza Film Commission is to continue positioning the island on the international map, attract more fiction and showcase lesser-known facets of Ibiza. “We want people to see the other Ibiza: its gastronomy, sports, culture, architecture… and above all its unique idiosyncrasies,” summarises Castro.

“Ultimately, we want producers to think of Ibiza when they think of a unique, creative and welcoming place to shoot,” she adds.