Creating Mischief to give producers global reach

Louise Bateman

Louise Bateman

10-12-2025
© C21Media

Maria Ishak’s tax incentive do’s and don’ts

Do plan ahead from the very beginning – start considering tax incentives the moment you have a concept, idea or have optioned a book. Early planning is crucial for maximising opportunities.

Do ensure story coherence – make sure the location where you’re seeking incentives makes sense for your story and project.

Do get the right partners on board early – bring in financing specialists and international partners from the start to help structure the best deal.

Do work with trusted collaborators – ensure you partner with the right local production company in countries where you are tapping into incentives.

Don’t just chase the biggest number – don’t automatically go for a country just because, on face value, it offers the highest percentage rebate.

Don’t ignore collection challenges – be aware that some countries have significant delays or difficulties in actually paying out the incentives.

