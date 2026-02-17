Please wait...
Please wait...

Alignment scores Kings League deal, but still eyes big wins in traditional media

Picture of Clive Whittingham

Clive Whittingham

17-02-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Alignment scores Kings League deal, but still eyes big wins in traditional ...

TVOkids' Kirsten Hurd on reaching viewers through a social whirl

Elisa Viihde aims to put Finnish touch to genres of all kinds

More key executives join Content India speaker line-up to share visions of ...

Phil Gurin on how to thrive and not just survive

Prime Video starts a new YA chapter with the help of BookTok

From legacy acorns mighty Oaktree grows

Majors back Content India as three-day event prepares to connect domestic ...

OTF's Bo Stehmeier on why micro is the new macro

Create London Super Earlybird rate ends Sunday – register now and save £300!

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE